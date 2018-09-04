Legal Criminal Law
Criminal Law News South Africa

    Former Prasa employee sentenced to 15 years in prison

    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    A former Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (Prasa) employee, who was convicted in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday, was sentenced by the same court yesterday, 3 September.
    Image source: Kindel Media from
    Image source: Kindel Media from Pexels

    Daniel Mthimkhulu was charged with nine counts including fraud, uttering and forgery by allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications to Prasa upon his arrest in July 2015.

    He claimed, among other things, to have acquired a Masters’ degree from the University of Witwatersrand, as well as a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the Technische Universitat Munchen (Munich Technical University) in Germany.

    “As a result of the misrepresentation and fabricated CV, Prasa suffered prejudice in that his annual salary was unduly hiked from R1.6m, as executive manager to heading the engineering services for a salary to the tune of R2.8m,” said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), the Hawks, on Tuesday.

    The Hawks’ Serious Economic Offences Unit of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation was instrumental in ensuring that Mtimkulu was ultimately convicted.

    The Johannesburg High Court had on Friday, 15 March 2024, attached both immovable and movable properties belonging to the convict in terms of the confiscation order of section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

    The court further ordered that Mthimkhulu pay an amount of R5.8m to Prasa to recoup the proceeds of crime.

    The court on Tuesday sentenced Mtimkulu to 15 years imprisonment on count 1 and on count 4 and 8, the court sentences him to six years imprisonment served concurrently with 15 years’ imprisonment.

    “This is one of the State Capture cases that has been finalised and the public can be assured that other State Capture cases on the DPCI table will be dealt with amicably,” said the unit.

    The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the sentence and applauded the hard work and efforts of the investigation and prosecution teams.

    "This should serve as a lesson to would be fraudsters that crime doesn’t pay," reiterated Lt Gen Lebeya.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


