Real cost of a fake PhD: Accountability and consequences in the boardroom

While many South Africans get away with unethically adding qualifications they haven't earned to their CVs, a recent high profile case resulting in a fine and career ban indicates a shift towards more accountability.

Economist Thabi Leoka served as an independent non-executive director on the boards of several JSE-listed companies and as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council, when her alleged CV fraud was exposed. More recently, the JSE censured and penalised her for submitting a director’s declaration (as required by the JSE listings requirements) and thus being a party to the dissemination of information into the market, that falsely confirmed having a PhD in Economics from University of London. Leoka has been fined R500,000 and is banned from holding a JSE directorship for five years.

“Whether this sanction is adequate may be debatable, but it sets a powerful public example that this kind of misrepresentation won’t be tolerated,” says Professor Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA). “We welcome seeing tangible consequences like this, as not nearly enough South Africans are being held accountable.”

Social media users seem to defend her, arguing that “certificates, degrees and diplomas are just pieces of paper” and “if she was able to perform her duties, what’s the problem?” Natesan warns that this mindset reflects a broader societal issue where the ends are seen to justify the means, undermining the principles of accountability, integrity, and transparency. All these are essential for building trust in leadership and institutions.

She adds, “Misrepresentation of qualifications may also disadvantage other candidates who may have been better qualified but missed opportunities due to unethical practices. This perpetuates inequality and sends the message that deceit is acceptable for personal gain.”

Criminal offence

Not many South Africans seem to be aware that the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act makes it a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years in prison, to falsely or fraudulently claim a qualification registered with the National Qualifications Framework or any accredited body.

Obviously, the primary concern lies with the director who was dishonest in her CV, but the companies that didn’t verify her qualifications are also at fault, according to Natesan. “Performing due diligence on any appointment, especially senior ones, is basic good governance,” she says. Listed companies are required to apply King IV, which directly recommends the verification of qualifications, amongst other due diligence processes, prior to nomination.

“Directorship is a position of trust and responsibility,” says Natesan. “While it’s vital that board members have the right skills for the organisation’s needs, it’s equally important to ensure that the board members have the highest ethical standards. The legitimacy of a leader is not just about performance but also about the trust they inspire among stakeholders. When a leader is found to have falsified their qualifications, it erodes trust in their organisation and can tarnish its reputation, even if they were competent in their role.”

Ironically, having a PhD is not mandatory for obtaining a directorship, so the censured director could very well have been appointed to those boards on the strength of her existing qualifications and experience, had she only been truthful.