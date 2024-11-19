Why Netflix’s fight night flop is actually a strategic win

This weekend, Netflix didn’t just stream a fight—they also stepped into the ring. The live-streaming of the Tyson-Paul fight wasn’t just another night of entertainment; it was a calculated move to test a new business model.

Yes, #NetflixDown trended, and yes, buffering jokes were made. But here’s the kicker: Netflix understood that big wins come from taking big risks, even if it means failing publicly.

As a strategist, I see a masterclass here—not in technology, but in mindset. Streaming live sports is a billion-dollar opportunity. It’s also uncharted territory for Netflix. Instead of waiting for perfection, they launched, knowing it might falter. Why? Because growth demands discomfort. Success isn’t built in the shadows of “maybe someday”; it’s forged in the spotlight of “we’ll learn as we go.”

Here’s what I love about this: Netflix wasn’t just testing their servers; they were testing their potential. This wasn’t a once-off event. It was a signal to their board, investors, and competitors that they’re thinking ahead, positioning themselves to play in a much larger arena. From a business standpoint, this is a move designed to excite stakeholders, expand their portfolio, and ultimately drive future profitability.

Now, let’s zoom out.

This isn’t just a Netflix story; it’s a life story. Think about your own goals. How often do we hold back because we’re afraid of failing in front of others? We wait for the perfect moment, the perfect conditions, the perfect pitch—but that moment never comes.

Netflix’s strategy is a reminder: success is about failing forward. Whether you’re pitching a bold idea, learning a new skill, or chasing a personal dream, you have to risk a stumble to make progress. Buffering happens. The real question is: are you brave enough to press play anyway?

Yes, Netflix took a hit in the short term. Social media had its fun. But here’s the difference: while everyone else was laughing, Netflix was learning. That’s what separates innovators from spectators. They’ll tweak the process, strengthen their tech, and come back stronger—and when they do, this glitch will look like a stepping stone to greatness.

So, whether you’re a business looking to break into new markets or just someone trying to level up, take a page from Netflix’s playbook. Push boundaries. Risk the stumble. Because as this weekend showed us, the path to success isn’t smooth—but it’s worth every bump.

Would you risk a public stumble for massive success tomorrow? Let’s talk about it.