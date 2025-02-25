Website maintenance checklist: 10 essential actions to take

Proper website maintenance isn’t just about fixing bugs, however. It's about ensuring a smooth, secure, and engaging user experience. Investing time and resources into upkeep helps maintain competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and support business growth.

Take action! Prioritise the following essential tasks:

1. Keep plugins, themes, and software updated

Developers frequently release updates to fix security flaws, improve functionality, and enhance performance. Outdated plugins and themes can create security risks, cause compatibility issues, and slow down your site.

Action: Update your CMS, plugins, and themes as soon as new versions become available to maintain security and performance.

2. Perform daily backups

Websites are vulnerable to cyberattacks, server failures, and accidental data loss. Regular backups allow for quick recovery in case of an issue.

Action: Automate daily off-site backups to ensure security, reliability, and protection against data loss.

3. Scan for malware and security threats

Cyber threats are constantly evolving, and unnoticed vulnerabilities can lead to data breaches, financial loss, and online reputational damage.

Action: Use security scanners, firewalls, and antivirus tools to detect and eliminate malware and unauthorised access. Choose a hosting provider that offers 24/7 security monitoring.

4. Keep content updated

Outdated content can reduce credibility, hinder SEO rankings, and lead to lost opportunities. If a customer sees an offer on social media but can’t find it on your website, you may lose a sale.

Action: Regularly review and update content to keep it relevant, engaging, and consistent across all platforms.

5. Monitor SEO and check links

Search engines prioritise active, well-maintained websites. Broken links and outdated keywords can harm your rankings.

Action: Conduct regular SEO audits to:

Fix broken links



Optimise meta tags



Update keywords

Use tools like Google Analytics, Semrush, and Ahrefs for valuable insights.

6. Analyse website traffic trends

Understanding user behaviour helps improve marketing strategies and enhance their experience.

Action: Regularly track and compare web traffic data using tools like Google Analytics and Hotjar to refine your website strategy.

7. Test website functionality and user experience

Forms, navigation, and buttons that worked a year ago may no longer be as effective.

Action: Routinely test website features and fix broken elements immediately. Ensure smooth navigation on both desktop and mobile devices.

8. Monitor website uptime

Website downtime results in lost customers, missed sales, and potential reputational damage. Common causes include:

Server issues



Hosting or domain expiration



DDoS attacks



Coding errors



High traffic spikes

Action: Choose a hosting provider with a 99.9% uptime guarantee and monitor your website’s availability daily.

9. Optimise website speed

A slow-loading website leads to high bounce rates and lower search rankings.

Action: Improve page speed by:

Compressing images



Using caching techniques



Minimising unnecessary scripts



Choosing a hosting plan that meets your needs

10. Ensure website accessibility

An inaccessible website limits potential customers and may lead to compliance issues.

Action: Use accessibility testing tools like WAVE, Axe, and Google Lighthouse to identify and fix accessibility issues.

While website maintenance is essential, many tasks can be simplified with the right hosting service. Domains.co.za’s fast, reliable and stable WordPress Hosting and Web Hosting packages boast 99.9% uptime and include advanced security features, free daily off-site backups, and high-performance infrastructure, ensuring a smooth, secure, and efficient website experience.



