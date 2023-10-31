Education Primary & Secondary Education
Primary & Secondary Education

    WCED opens application window for Grade R and school transfers for 2025

    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Parents looking to apply for Grade R or request a school transfer for the 2025 academic year can begin the process starting today, 1 August 2024, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced. The application window will remain open until 16 August 2024.
    
    Source: Unsplash

    Grade R applications

    Grade R applications can be submitted online at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

    For admission to Grade R, a child must turn six in the year that the child starts Grade R. Parents applying online will need the following supporting documents:

    • Immunisation card;
    • ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit; and
    • Proof of address or police affidavit.

    Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the online site. Once registration is completed, they can then proceed to the application.

    Online video tutorials and step-by-step guidelines are available on the website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions'

    Transfer applications for Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12

    Transfer applications are to be submitted at the school which the parent/caregiver wishes to apply or their nearest WCED office. This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school, applying for Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12.

    Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but district officials can capture applications for multiple schools.

    Parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the WCED website, to submit to schools or the district office from 1 August 2024.

    Parents must also submit in the relevant supporting documentation:

    • The last school report card;
    • ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit; and
    • Proof of address or police affidavit.

    Visit the admissions site for the form and relevant details: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

    Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on electronic (e-mail) submissions on the official WCED form only.

    With regards to Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, schools are currently finalising their admission lists, confirming placements for children on their waiting lists. This process is ongoing.

    The WCED appeals to all parents and caregivers who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2025 school year, to do so immediately. They can contact their district office or call 0861 819 919 for more information.

    Read more: Western Cape Education Department, school applications
