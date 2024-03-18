Visitors are going to win big time at this year's Rand Show

IOI Holidays is offering guests the chance to jet off with their partner to the island paradise with all flights, transfers and accommodation at the elegant Sands Resort & Spa included. But of course, that’s not all that’s on offer at the event, which is considered one of the continent’s largest consumer exhibitions.

Spot the bus, spot the taxi and colouring in competition

The prize-winning begins before guests arrive at the gates. Simply snapping a photograph of Rand Show-branded buses and taxis and uploading it to Facebook while tagging the Rand Show could win you tickets to the event for free. Children will also stand chances to win through social media by colouring in the funky Rand Show mascots and uploading their creations to Facebook with the @RandShow tag.

For the home

Anyone wanting to decorate their home should also pay attention, as two competitions will help them make top-quality additions to their home entirely free. Visiotrs will stand a chance to win six beautiful, top-of-the-range rugs valued at up to R10,000 and a draw will be done to give away an exclusive painting by Guinevere Thomas as well. For those into more ‘practical’ home improve-ment prizes, the chance to win a stainless steel Dimension3D suitcase braai is not to be missed. Visit the Eco-Toys stand who is giving away five x R100 vouchers and three x mixed-age toy hampers as well as thermal mugs.

Mzansi Youth Tycoons for the win

If you are between the ages of 13 and 21 and determined to become an entrepreneur, now is the chance to get that business off the ground. Young businesspeople can win a R10,000 cash prize sponsored by the IDC if they create a five-minute video introducing themselves, their product or business idea and send to the Rand Show directly via Facebook messenger.

R50,000 prize

SMMEs who exhibit at the show stand to win a whopping R50,000 cash prize sponsored by ABSA if their stand is voted the best by the visitors. So, you can be sure everyone will be out to wow the visitors.

Spin and win online

But that’s not all. The Rand Show doesn’t want anyone to feel like they are being left out of the chance to win big prizes, so they have announced that every single person who buys a ticket online will be taken to a “Spin to Win” page where they stand a chance of taking home a great prize.

Visitors are encouraged to look out for even more opportunities to win with the Rand Show, as new competitions will still be announced over the coming weeks.

