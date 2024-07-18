Upskilling retail’s youth: The power of microlearning and effective communication

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, the spotlight shines on the crucial task of empowering and developing the nation’s young workforce.

In the fiercely competitive retail landscape, delivering exceptional customer experiences is paramount for building brand loyalty and standing out from the crowd. However, to achieve this critical goal, it is crucial to have a highly skilled and passionately engaged workforce—especially among the youthful employees who represent the industry’s future.

“As the country celebrates Youth Month, retailers must embrace the opportunity to invest in the professional growth of their young employees, unlocking a wellspring of fresh perspectives and potential,” says Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk, a leading employee experience platform designed specifically for frontline workers. It offers a powerful solution for companies seeking to upskill their workforce.

“By combining effective communication tools with microlearning capabilities, retailers can unlock the full potential of their young talent pool,” Van der Lei adds. “Having a platform that truly engages these employees and equips them with vital skills is crucial during their formative years in the industry.”

The importance of upskilling youth in retail

Retail is a fast-paced and ever-changing industry, demanding a workforce that can adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Junior employees represent a valuable asset for retailers seeking to stay ahead of the curve. “However, without proper training and development opportunities, this potential can remain untapped,” warns Van der Lei.

According to a recent study, 76% of employees find companies more attractive if they provide additional skills training, while 70% are more likely to leave their current jobs for organisations that prioritise learning and development. These statistics underscore the pivotal role that upskilling plays in attracting and keeping top talent, particularly among the youth.

Traditional training methods, often characterised by lengthy classroom sessions or online courses, can prove challenging for the retail workforce. Frontline employees, constantly on the move and juggling various tasks, may find it difficult to dedicate extended periods to training. Moreover, companies incur higher costs when pulling people together for long-duration live training sessions, as it requires others to cover shifts, resulting in double pay. This is where microlearning emerges as a game-changer.

Microlearning is a modern approach to learning that delivers bite-sized, easily digestible training modules, typically ranging from a minute to 10 minutes. Individuals can conveniently access these concise sessions during breaks, commutes, or even brief pockets of downtime throughout the workday. By breaking down complex concepts into manageable chunks, microlearning caters to the preferences and lifestyles of the younger generation, who often thrive on quick, engaging, and mobile-friendly content.

Microlearning for maximum impact

Wyzetalk’s microlearning solution overcomes the limitations of traditional in-person training programs by enabling learning on the go. It allows companies to create customised learning paths for different employees. Employees can view their upcoming training schedules and receive reminders about new courses or deadlines.

“By leveraging microlearning, retailers can provide their young employees with opportunities to enhance their customer service and sales skills, while also enabling self-driven development through optional course libraries,” explains Van der Lei. “This not only improves performance but also paves the way for career advancement and personal growth.”

One of Wyzetalk’s strengths lies in its multi-channel capabilities, making it accessible to both smartphone and feature phone users. This inclusive approach ensures that no employee is left behind, regardless of their access to technology, fostering a unified and skilled workforce.

Fostering a culture of continuous improvement

“Effective communication combined with upskilling methods like microlearning builds trust, nurtures engagement, and cultivates a workforce that is prepared to meet the ever-evolving demands of the retail landscape,” says Van der Lei. Through platforms like Wyzetalk, which seamlessly integrate microlearning and open communication channels, retailers can at last unlock the true potential of their young employees.

“By providing them with the tools and knowledge to excel, they not only ensure exceptional customer experiences but also empower these individuals to become the industry’s future leaders and trailblazers,” Van der Lei concludes. “As we pass the torch to the next generation, investing in their growth today paves the way for a retail industry that consistently delights customers while driving innovation and progress.”