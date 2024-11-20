Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Digital Retail Africa 2025: Shaping the future of retail
Taking place on 30 January 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore strategies for thriving in the fast-evolving retail landscape.
Navigating a disruptive retail environment
With global players such as Amazon, Temu, and Shein revolutionising the African retail market, and grocery deliveries reshaping consumer expectations, businesses face unprecedented disruption.
Digital Retail Africa 2025 will provide attendees with the tools and knowledge to stay competitive and future-proof their operations in this dynamic environment.
Innovation, engagement, and experience at the core
The event will focus on key themes of innovation, engagement, and customer experience, offering insights and solutions to help businesses succeed in a customer-centric, technology-driven world.
Key topics to be addressed include:
- The Rise of E-commerce Giants: Delivery Revolution
Insights into logistics innovations redefining industry standards.
- Understanding Consumer Behavior in the Digital Retail Landscape
Strategies for creating personalized, data-driven retail experiences.
- Emerging Trends in Digital Engagement and AI IntegrationDiscussions on automation and other critical technologies shaping the future of retail.
The event is designed to equip businesses with insights to adapt to shifting consumer behavior, implement emerging technologies, and overcome challenges in the digital marketplace.
It offers a unique platform for professionals to learn, connect, and collaborate on strategies that will redefine retail in the post-pandemic era.
Register for Digital Retail Africa 2025
Source: African Press Organisation
APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup