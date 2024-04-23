Frontline forward: Insights from non-desk employees in ever-changing work environments

The experiences of frontline workers are reshaping how companies handle employee engagement, communication, and empowerment in a world where work is becoming more dispersed.

Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk

While debates about the future of office-based remote and hybrid work models continue, frontline workers have long been navigating the challenges of dispersed, non-office environments. Although the challenges facing office-based and frontline workers differ, there are valuable insights to be gained from the frontline experience in creating more connected, engaged, and empowered workforces, says Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk, a leading employee experience platform designed specifically for engaging with frontline workers.

The unique position of frontline workers

Frontline workers have been at the forefront of dispersed work environments for decades, Van der Lei explains. Long before the recent shift to remote work, these employees have been adapting to not being in close contact with their colleagues and management. They have faced unique challenges in engagement and communication that office-based workers are only now beginning to experience.

This historical context informs Wyzetalk’s approach to addressing the needs of non-desk employees. While frontline work is not typically flexible in the traditional sense – think of the rigid schedules in mining or manufacturing – the lessons learned from managing dispersed frontline teams can provide valuable insights for all sectors as they navigate new work models.

Bridging the communication gap

One of the biggest challenges across different workforce segments is effective communication. “Office workers often struggle with too many communication channels, from Slack and Teams to email and WhatsApp, which pulls people away from their core tasks,” says Van der Lei. For frontline workers, the challenge is often the opposite – lack of direct, efficient communication channels.

Creating a seamless connection for all employees can lay the groundwork for fostering a more equitable workforce. However, Van der Lei notes a significant disparity: “Companies invest heavily in technology for office workers, but rarely spend equally on tools for the frontline. Even a small percentage of the budget allocated for office tools could make a significant difference in helping frontline workers do their jobs better or improve their skills.”

The cost of neglecting frontline workers

This investment gap affects productivity and talent retention. “Keeping talent is a key challenge across all sectors,” Van der Lei emphasises. “We’re seeing frontline employees, like many others, feel less loyalty to a specific employer or career path. The cost of constantly rehiring and retraining is significant for any business, and it erodes the sense of community and culture that companies try to build.”

As workplace dynamics change, continuous learning becomes critical for all workers, especially those on the frontline. “Technology can be a game-changer in making learning accessible for frontline workers,” says Van der Lei. “We’re moving away from expensive, once-off training sessions towards on-demand, bite-sized learning opportunities that employees can engage with at their own pace.”

Alongside learning initiatives, there is a growing focus on employee well-being. “There’s an increasing understanding that employers have a responsibility beyond just paying their employees,” Van der Lei notes. “Companies that invest in their workers’ well-being, particularly in areas like financial literacy and upskilling, are likely to see benefits in productivity and loyalty. Although this trend is still emerging, we expect it to gain momentum in the coming years.”

The future of frontline work

While frontline work may not offer the same flexibility as office-based remote work, there are opportunities to reimagine how adaptability can be applied in these roles. This could involve more choice in shift patterns, cross-training to allow for varied responsibilities, or using technology to streamline tasks and create more autonomy in how work is completed.

As automation and AI integration affect how businesses communicate and collaborate, the skills required for frontline roles will likely develop. Van der Lei emphasises the importance of preparing for these changes: “Companies need to think ahead about how technology will reshape frontline roles and invest in upskilling their workforce accordingly.”

Conclusion

As workplace models continue to evolve, the experiences of frontline workers offer valuable lessons for all sectors. By investing in communication tools, prioritising continuous learning, and focusing on employee well-being, organisations can create more connected, engaged, and empowered workforces across all levels. The future of work isn’t just about where we work, but how we engage, communicate, and grow within our roles – insights that can be gleaned from the ongoing experiences of frontline workers.



