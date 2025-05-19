United expands Africa network with Dakar-Washington route

United Airlines has officially launched a nonstop, year-round service between Dakar, Senegal, and Washington DC, marking the airline’s first direct route connecting Senegal and the United States. The service operates three times a week, making United the sole carrier offering direct flights between these two capitals.

The addition of this route expands United’s African network to six destinations, which also include Accra, Lagos, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Marrakesh.

"We are excited to launch United’s first-ever service from Senegal, further expanding our route network from Africa to the US," says Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United Airlines. "Travellers from Senegal will benefit from a direct service to the U.S. capital, as well as the possibility to connect seamlessly via our Washington Dulles hub to 65 destinations across the Americas."

Boost for travel and trade links

Askin Demir, general director of LAS, comments: “By welcoming United Airlines to Blaise Diagne Airport, we are opening a new route for connections to America.

"The arrival of United Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, will offer travellers from AIBD more connections to the United States and beyond, while also reinforcing our network in West Africa and Europe.”

US Ambassador to Senegal Michael Raynor adds: "United Airlines is launching not simply a new air route, but new ways to bring our two nations closer together.

"United’s entry into Francophone West Africa, with Senegal as its first destination, speaks volumes about the boundless potential that the United States private sector and government see in this region, and in Senegal in particular as a dynamic and democratic hub with a fast-growing economy and a talented workforce."

The route is operated with a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, featuring 30 United Polaris business suites with direct aisle access, 24 United Premium Plus seats, and 149 economy seats, including 32 United Economy Plus seats.

Flight schedule (local times):

Dakar (DSS) to Washington DC (IAD): UA460 departs at 9.05am, arriving at 2.05pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Washington DC (IAD) to Dakar (DSS): UA461 departs at 6.30pm, arriving at 7am the next day on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

This service forms part of United’s largest international expansion, adding new destinations and routes across the Atlantic for travellers this season.