Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsANEW Hotels & ResortsBizcommunity.comBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    United expands Africa network with Dakar-Washington route

    United Airlines has officially launched a nonstop, year-round service between Dakar, Senegal, and Washington DC, marking the airline’s first direct route connecting Senegal and the United States. The service operates three times a week, making United the sole carrier offering direct flights between these two capitals.
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    United expands Africa network with Dakar-Washington route

    The addition of this route expands United’s African network to six destinations, which also include Accra, Lagos, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Marrakesh.

    "We are excited to launch United’s first-ever service from Senegal, further expanding our route network from Africa to the US," says Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United Airlines. "Travellers from Senegal will benefit from a direct service to the U.S. capital, as well as the possibility to connect seamlessly via our Washington Dulles hub to 65 destinations across the Americas."

    Boost for travel and trade links

    Askin Demir, general director of LAS, comments: “By welcoming United Airlines to Blaise Diagne Airport, we are opening a new route for connections to America.

    "The arrival of United Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, will offer travellers from AIBD more connections to the United States and beyond, while also reinforcing our network in West Africa and Europe.”

    US Ambassador to Senegal Michael Raynor adds: "United Airlines is launching not simply a new air route, but new ways to bring our two nations closer together.

    "United’s entry into Francophone West Africa, with Senegal as its first destination, speaks volumes about the boundless potential that the United States private sector and government see in this region, and in Senegal in particular as a dynamic and democratic hub with a fast-growing economy and a talented workforce."

    The route is operated with a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, featuring 30 United Polaris business suites with direct aisle access, 24 United Premium Plus seats, and 149 economy seats, including 32 United Economy Plus seats.

    Flight schedule (local times):

    Dakar (DSS) to Washington DC (IAD): UA460 departs at 9.05am, arriving at 2.05pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

    Washington DC (IAD) to Dakar (DSS): UA461 departs at 6.30pm, arriving at 7am the next day on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

    This service forms part of United’s largest international expansion, adding new destinations and routes across the Atlantic for travellers this season.

    Read more: air travel, United Airlines, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz