Safari Guide of the Year Awards 2025 finalists announced

The Safari Guide of the Year Awards (SGOTY) has revealed its top five finalists for 2025, highlighting some of the most skilled and passionate field guides across Southern Africa.

Source: Supplied

Established in 2011 by Mike Karantonis of Africa Direct in collaboration with the Field Guides Association of Southern Africa (FGASA), the awards honour the professionalism and commitment of those dedicated to the art of guiding in the region.

"For too long, field guiding was undervalued," states FGASA’s managing director, Michelle du Plessis. "Through SGOTY, we celebrate guides who have achieved excellence, expanded their knowledge, and honed their practical expertise."

For 2025, the SGOTY Awards will take place from June 16 to 22 at Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape's picturesque Kariega River Valley. During this event, the top five guides will compete in a series of challenges that test their expertise, including:

• Game drive

• Bush walk

• Guided photographic experience

• Bird slide and sound

• Track and sign

• Advanced rifle handling

• Storytelling

• Hosting and hospitality

The competition will culminate in an awards ceremony on 21 June 2025, where the winning guide will be formally announced and recognised for their exceptional skills and dedication to the field.

Competing this year are Cameron Schmidt from Pumba Private Game Reserve, Jason Gipson from Lion Sands Game Reserve, Kalie Otimile representing Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, Matthew Derry of Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, as well as Megan Heramb-Smith, a freelance guide and partner at The Great Outdoors.

To be eligible, the nominees were required to have a minimum of five years' guiding experience, hold specific qualifications, and be paid-up FGASA members. A rigorous selection process, involving interviews and evaluations, narrowed the field to the top five finalists. A panel of experienced judges, including Karantonis, du Plessis, and other industry experts, will evaluate the finalists during the event.

“The competition is more than just an award; it's a celebration of the hard work and commitment that field guides bring to their craft. These guides deliver exceptional safari experiences, enhancing South Africa's global appeal, driving return tourism, and supporting job creation and skills development,” explains Karantonis.

With an aim to elevate the standards and profile of field guiding in Southern Africa, SGOTY Awards is set to highlight the importance of exceptional guiding in promoting conservation, tourism, and cultural exchange.

