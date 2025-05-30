AfricaMonth: Minor Hotels’ Lindi Mthethwa on why regional collaboration is key to Africa’s tourism potential

As Africa celebrates unity and connection this #AfricaMonth, the spotlight turns to the power of regional collaboration in building a thriving, sustainable tourism industry.

Lindi Mthethwa, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Minor Hotels

Bizcommunity caught up with Lindi Mthethwa, regional director of sales and marketing for Minor Hotels – Africa region, to discuss why cross-border partnerships matter, the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and how the hospitality group is balancing regional growth with meaningful local development.

Drawing on over two decades of experience across Southern and West Africa, Mthethwa offers practical insights into what it will take for Africa to truly establish itself as a leading global tourism destination.

Africa Month celebrates unity, collaboration, and the power of a connected continent. In your view, why is regional collaboration in tourism so critical for Africa’s future, and what progress have you seen on this front?

Regional collaboration in tourism is vital for Africa's future because it unlocks a wealth of opportunities that individual nations simply can't achieve on their own. A united front strengthens the collective voice on the global stage, making Africa a more compelling and diverse destination for international travellers.

From a practical standpoint, joint marketing initiatives become far more impactful and cost-effective. Instead of each country trying to attract visitors independently, pooling resources helps showcase the incredible variety and richness of the entire continent. This can involve joint participation in international travel fairs such as Travel Indaba, development of multi-destination packages, and unified branding efforts highlighting Africa's unique appeal.

Furthermore, regional collaboration fosters the development of seamless travel experiences. Simplifying border procedures, streamlining regulations, and improving infrastructure connectivity, like air routes and cross-border transportation, are all crucial outcomes of strong regional partnerships. This ease of travel enhances the visitor experience and encourages longer stays and increased spending, benefiting multiple economies.

Beyond the economic advantages, collaboration allows sharing best practices, learning from successes and challenges, and collectively addressing issues like sustainability, conservation, and safety. By working together, more robust and responsible tourism industries can develop that benefit local communities and protect natural and cultural heritage for generations to come.

In terms of progress, encouraging developments are evident. Regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have made strides in promoting joint tourism initiatives and easing travel restrictions. However, significant room for growth remains.

More consistent and concerted efforts are needed across the continent to break down barriers, streamline processes, and truly embrace a unified vision for African tourism.

The potential is immense, and strengthening regional collaborations can unlock Africa's full potential as a leading global tourism destination.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) promises to reshape intra-African trade and travel. How do you see this agreement unlocking new opportunities for tourism operators and destinations across the continent?

Reduced barriers: AfCFTA aims to eliminate tariffs and non-tariff barriers on goods and services, which can translate to lower costs for travel and tourism-related services. This could make intra-African travel more affordable and appealing to a wider range of people.

Increased connectivity: As trade and investment within Africa grow, there will be a greater need for improved transportation infrastructure, including air, road, and rail networks. Enhanced connectivity will make it easier for tourists to travel across the continent and explore multi-country itineraries.

Regional value chains: AfCFTA can facilitate the development of regional value chains in tourism. For example, tour operators could create packages combining attractions and experiences across multiple countries, leveraging the unique offerings of each nation.

New markets: Tourism operators will gain access to a larger pool of potential customers from across the continent. This presents opportunities for expansion and tailored products and services for different African markets.

With your experience managing multi-country hotel operations, what are some of the most valuable lessons you’ve learned about fostering regional tourism growth, and how do these insights inform Minor Hotels’ strategy today?

Tourists are increasingly seeking holistic, multi-destination experiences rather than limiting themselves to a single country. Cumbersome border crossings, fragmented transportation, and a lack of coordinated tourism products actively deter them.

We actively seek opportunities to position our properties within regional circuits. For example, a guest might start their journey at The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara in Zambia, then easily transition to Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Hotel in Zimbabwe, or experience vibrant city life in Windhoek or Sandton. A positive experience in one part of the region reflects well on the entire area.

While international markets remain crucial, the African continent itself represents a significant and growing tourism market.

Focusing solely on long-haul travellers overlooks a substantial opportunity for sustainable growth. We increasingly tailor offerings and marketing efforts to attract regional travellers within Southern Africa.

This includes packages and promotions targeted at residents of neighbouring countries. Our Avani Hotels & Resorts brand resonates particularly well with regional business and leisure travellers, many of whom choose to stay in Avani Hotel when travelling between Windhoek, Gaborone and Maseru.

As Africa works to strengthen its collective tourism brand, how is Minor Hotels balancing regional expansion with meaningful local development, and why is this balance essential for sustainable tourism growth in Africa?

At Minor Hotels, for instance, there is a firm belief that regional expansion and meaningful local development are intrinsically linked. Sustainable tourism growth in Africa can only be achieved when it benefits both the broader economy and the communities in which we operate.

We are deeply committed to environmental sustainability. Our properties implement eco-friendly practices, focusing on reducing environmental footprints through energy and water conservation, waste management, and responsible sourcing.

We actively partner with conservation organisations such as Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust in Zimbabwe to support wildlife protection and habitat preservation. An example is the black rhino conservation programme at Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel, where a dedicated team has been responsible for rhino conservation in the Victoria Falls Game Reserve.

This programme has resulted in no incidents of poaching over the past 10 years. This not only safeguards invaluable assets for future generations but also enhances the tourism experience.

Our hotels celebrate local culture because the unique cultures and traditions of Africa are integral to their appeal. We strive to offer authentic experiences that showcase local heritage, arts, and crafts.

This enriches the guest experience and provides economic opportunities for local artisans and cultural performers.