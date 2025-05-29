Inside Lily May: Cape Town’s new premium apartments with unmatched city views

Revo Property, a progressive, tech-enabled independent real estate company based in Cape Town, is proud to announce the launch of Lily May—a premium new development located in the heart of the city’s vibrant CBD.

Source: Supplied.

With Cape Town’s central city forecasted to experience capital growth of over 10%, and potentially reaching 12–14% in 2025, Lily May enters the market at a time of strong demand and exceptional opportunity.

Recently ranked as one of the Top Cities in the World by TimeOut magazine, Cape Town continues to attract both local and international buyers drawn to its unmatched natural beauty, dynamic lifestyle, and investment potential. In this exciting urban context, Lily May offers a fresh vision of refined city living—designed for those who value location, lifestyle, and long-term growth.

Heritage-inspired luxury

“Lilly May is positioned in one of Cape Town's most dynamic districts, blending heritage, culture, and contemporary luxury.

"Inspired by Art Deco grandeur and the city's evolving energy, Lilly May is designed for those who appreciate bold expression, refined aesthetics, and curated living,” explains Guy Gordon, director at Chapter Developments, a property developer committed to shaping meaningful urban environments.

Offering a selection of studio and one-bedroom apartments (54 studios and six one-bedroom units), Lilly May, located at 17 Buitenkant Street, redefines effortless city living, with sleek kitchens, luxury finishes, and bespoke interiors - a home that’s as refined as it is functional. The units are fully managed, with optional furniture packs designed by Maison & Marble for hassle-free ownership.

The area boasts a combination of urban living and natural beauty, with stunning views of Table Mountain.

Lilly May is surrounded by excellent amenities, including cafés, restaurants, retail shops, and cultural attractions. Its central location also offers easy access to transport links, making it ideal for professionals and investors.

Every detail is thoughtfully curated - from the rooftop terrace with sweeping city views to the modern charm of the exterior, envisioned by Bruce Wilson Architects to blend timeless design with contemporary appeal.

With the development set for completion in Q1 2027, residents will enjoy a fully serviced building with a vibrant ground-floor café and bar, as well as exclusive access to a private rooftop pool, entertainment deck and clubhouse.

Source: Supplied.

Global investor magnet

Tourism and the growth in international visitors in Cape Town have been a catalyst for increased foreign investment, higher property prices and a vibrant hospitality market, transforming the city into a global investment hotspot, driving substantial property development and boosting the local economy.

“The rental market is surging, especially for properties like Lilly May on Buitenkant Street, close to tourist hotspots like the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain, making the city centre attractive for investors seeking rental income,” comments Emanuel Germanis, chief executive officer and founder of Revo Property.

“As a result, we’re seeing strong demand for residential units in the City Bowl, with new CBD developments attracting significant interest the moment they’re released,” adds Gordon.

Lilly May offers investors powerful tax benefits alongside modern living with timeless elegance - a seamless fusion of culture, creativity, and connection in the heart of Cape Town. Positioned well within the Urban Development Zone (UDZ) and qualifying for the Section 13sex Tax Incentive, the development is designed for those who appreciate lifestyle and investment potential.

“The growth in international arrivals, alongside the city's rising popularity as a vacation and business destination, has propelled the demand within the hospitality sector.

"We’re seeing occupancy rates rise steadily year on year, further cementing the viability of these types of investments. Lilly May’s prime location, combined with Cape Town’s booming tourism and business travel sectors, makes it a prime opportunity for investors looking to capitalise on this trend.”

“Lilly May is a home, a lifestyle, and an investment in one - honouring the past while shaping the future,” adds Germanis.

Units are priced from R1,749,000 inc. VAT, with projected rentals ranging from R28,800 to R33,600 a month, and a high-yield opportunity of up to 11,66% net rental yield, making these apartments an ideal opportunity for investors.

With limited residences available, the demand is high. Interested investors can secure their apartment on launch day, Thursday 12 June 2025 at 12pm and secure launch-day pricing.