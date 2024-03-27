Industries

    Under Armour SA partners with SuperSport Schools

    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    Under Armour recently announced a strategic partnership with SuperSport Schools, a subsidiary of SuperSport. Under Armour will partner as the official technical apparel sponsor for SuperSport Schools throughout 2024, underpinning Under Armour's commitment to commercial innovation, performance and a clear support of the infrastructure and development of team sports within South Africa.
    Lorrianne Cloete, head of brand at Apollo Brands and Kelvin Watt, CEO of Super Sport Schools. Image supplied
    Lorrianne Cloete, head of brand at Apollo Brands and Kelvin Watt, CEO of Super Sport Schools. Image supplied

    Lorrianne Cloete, head of brand at Apollo Brands Pty Ltd (the official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa), "We are thrilled to align with SuperSport Schools, an organisation that shares our passion for empowering young athletes and developing team sports in country. By combining SuperSport Schools' expertise in school and youth sports streaming with Under Armour's cutting-edge technology and product assortment, our objective is to connect to, and educate the younger market on the significance of technical performance gear and the benefits that enhance sports performance. Under Armour is steadfast in its commitment to becoming a brand tailored to support the footwear and apparel needs of the younger teams sport athlete.”

    Kelvin Watt, CEO of Super Sport Schools, emphasised the significance of this alliance, remarking, "The support from Under Armour reflects the shared vision of promoting teamwork, dedication, and excellence within our youth sports programmes. Our mission at SuperSport Schools is to provide a platform where young athletes can truly shine. Through our partnership with Under Armour, we enhance our ability to fulfil this mission by merging our focus on school and youth sports with Under Armour's premium technology and performance gear."

    Watt explains, "This partnership with Under Armour further solidifies our position as the premier over-the-top (OTT) platform for school and youth sports in Southern Africa. Aligned with our devotion to commercial excellence, together we are not only reshaping the landscape of sports streaming but also delivering school sports coverage to parents and communities, creating an unparalleled viewing experience for all stakeholders."

    This partnership emphasises Under Armour's commitment to the future of South African sport whilst simultaneously driving a strong vision for the brand's continued momentum within the market.

