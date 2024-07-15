Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAOnPoint PRSAICAHuman8DentsuJuta and CompanyLocation BankeQvestRed Ribbon CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Trump assassination attempt and weak Chinese growth data boost the dollar

    Andre CilliersBy Andre Cilliers
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    Safe-haven demand in the wake of the attempt on Donald Trump's life over the weekend, along with the weaker Chinese Q2 GDP number this morning, have seen the greenback make back some of last week's losses.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Trump is still expected to attend this week's Republican convention, where he is likely to be nominated as the party's presidential candidate.

    Data released this morning showed China's economy only growing at 4.7% versus market estimates of 5.1% in Q2. However, industrial production for last month grew at an above-expected 5.3%.

    The DXY index is higher at 104.22 this morning with the dollar trading at 1.0895 against the euro, at 1.2980 against the pound, and at 157.92 against the yen.

    Asian and EM currencies have started the new trading week on a softer note, and we have the rand sitting at R18.00 in early morning trade. The rand is expected to take its cue from international moves but to remain in a fairly tight range for now. There is not much on the US data front this week, but we do have Powell speaking again this afternoon while the ECB interest-rate decision is later this week.

    Gold and oil unchanged

    Gold opened flat at $2,412 this morning despite the slightly firmer dollar, while both Platinum and Palladium are trading softer. The impact of the disappointing Chinese GDP number has largely been offset by news of the suspension of talks between Israel and Hamas, and Brent crude is trading marginally firmer at $85.20.

    Read more: Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Some GNU scepticism and weaker EMs weigh on rand
     2 Jul 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    New cabinet after GNU agreement
     1 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Dollar strengthens ahead of key inflation data and EU uncertainty
     26 Jun 2024
    Source:
    Rand retreats as coalition dynamics spook investors
     31 May 2024
    Source:
    Risk sentiment soars on rising Middle East tensions and US rate cut concerns
     16 Apr 2024
    Source: - AI generated.
    Nervous markets as Middle East tension rises
     15 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Middle East tensions spark Gold and oil surge, yet rand resilient
     18 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Israeli shekel plunges to 8-year low
     16 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz