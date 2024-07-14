Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAHuman8DentsuJuta and CompanyLocation BankeQvestRed Ribbon CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment Analysis South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Shooting may boost Trump’s chances in the US presidential race, say investors

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    14 Jul 2024
    14 Jul 2024
    According to investors, the assassination attempt on Trump increases his chances of winning back the White House, and trades betting on his victory are expected to rise this coming week.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The event, which took place at a campaign rally in US' Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July, 2024, saw Trump shot in the ear. Trump described the experience as a "bullet ripping through skin".

    The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the gunman who was shot and killed by the US Secret Service.

    In a statement, the Secret Service said that Crook "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally".

    "What’s so frightening to all of us is that if that bullet had been one inch further towards his head, this would have been an assassination," said Stephen Moore, a senior adviser to Donald Trump's campaign.

    US President Joe Biden US has forcefully condemned the attack in a public address.

    Markets react strongly

    Before the shooting, markets responded to the possibility of a Trump presidency by driving the US dollar higher and preparing for a steeper US Treasury yield curve. Those trades could gain momentum in the coming week, stated Rong Ren Goh, a portfolio manager on the fixed income team at Eastspring Investments in Singapore.

    Yet, amidst these market dynamics, economists anticipate the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to maintain its current interest rate of 8.25%. The decision, expected at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week, reflects caution in adjusting rates with the possibility of cuts now postponed until at least September.

    However, as SA awaits cues from US monetary policy, there is a possibility that rate cuts may not occur until November or early 2025.

    This stance underscores the bank's strategic approach amid global economic shifts as it must navigate both internal economic conditions and external uncertainties related to global events such as the incident involving Trump.

    “With the uncertainties around the elections, the shape of the new government and the chosen policy course largely cleared up, global forces will likely reassert their dominance over the rand’s course during the remainder of this year," economists at Nedbank said.

    Election impact analysis

    “The [US] election is likely to be a landslide.... From memory, Republican President Ronald Reagan went up 22 points in the polls after his assassination attempt [in 1981]. This probably reduces uncertainty,” said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management.

    The leader of Reform UK and a friend of Donald Trump, Nigel Farage has called it a "miracle" that the former president is still alive.

    Trump is currently being evaluated at a local medical facility.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.

      Related

      Source:
      Dollar strengthens ahead of key inflation data and EU uncertainty
       26 Jun 2024
      #OrchidsandOnions: Scientists sail across the seas to satisfy their KFC craving
      #OrchidsandOnions: Scientists sail across the seas to satisfy their KFC craving
       17 Apr 2024
      Source: Reuters.
      How an election-packed 2024 is shaping up for world markets
       10 Apr 2024
      Managing the fast-paced nature of breaking news with wit, warmth, and wisdom
      Newzroom AfrikaManaging the fast-paced nature of breaking news with wit, warmth, and wisdom
      8 Mar 2024
      Source:
      Political advertising makes a comeback on X
      30 Aug 2023
      Threads for web launches. Source: Meta.com
      Threads for web launches as Trump returns to X
       25 Aug 2023
      Who will it be? Smile FM reveals the date
      Smile 90.4FMWho will it be? Smile FM reveals the date
      18 Apr 2023
      Source:
      The disturbing trend of state media use of deepfakes
       14 Apr 2023
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz