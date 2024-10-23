Marketing & Media Online Media
Online Media Company news South Africa

    The ultimate Black Friday 2024 marketing tool for South African businesses

    Issued by Broad Media
    23 Oct 2024
    Sponsored articles are the best way to promote your Black Friday deals and increase your sales this November.
    Extensive research has found that sponsored articles are the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa and the best way to engage purchasing decision-makers.

    The 2024 Digital Marketing Report South Africa found that 82% of respondents use online articles and reviews to find information about new products and services.

    The report also found that 76% of respondents trust online articles and reviews more than any other form of advertising when looking for new products and services to buy.

    With Black Friday the time of year when customers are most active in seeking great deals, you must prioritise publishing sponsored articles on the largest digital platforms in South Africa this November.

    The right platform

    Choosing the right online platform for your sponsored articles is essential to maximise your sale’s reach – and BusinessTech is the best way to go.

    As South Africa’s largest business news website, BusinessTech boasts over five million monthly readers – ensuring your Black Friday deals reach a large audience of purchasing decision-makers.

    BusinessTech’s readers include c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals – all of whom will be looking for great deals for themselves and their businesses.

    Our marketing team will manage the entire process of getting your sponsored articles featured on BusinessTech – including writing the articles on your company’s behalf, publishing them on BusinessTech, and promoting them on social media.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Black Friday deals, Broad Media
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Let's do Biz