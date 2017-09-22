Stüssy & Levi’s have introduced a new Autumn 2024 collection capsule, a four-piece range inspired by the California-based brands' home state.

Source: Joburg style Joburg Style Stüssy & Levi’s launch their Autumn 2024 collection capsule

Building upon their two previous releases last year, the range comprises a leather jacket, crispy rinse trucker, matching jeans, and a leather belt. Stüssy continues to apply its signature aesthetic to staple Levi’s garments, and each piece in the collection is refined with custom fit, design and finishes.

Crafted from white Italian leather, the leather jacket comes in a slightly cropped, boxy fit and features an embroidered Stüssy stamp bearing slogan Built Tough Worldwide Since 1980”, enlarged co-branded button shanks, and custom Two-Horse Pull patch with the Stüssy script logo.

Inspired by classic Western wear, the leather belt is offered in a tan colourway and features embossed branding with black paint detailing.

The Crispy Rinse Trucker shares the same silhouette, slightly oversized and offered in a two-tone (brown & black) denim with contrast stitching.

Special features include an embroidery stamp below the front left chest pocket plus a co-branded patch and button shanks.

Finally, the Crispy Rinse Jean comes in a matching finish and is styled as a 5-pocket pant with an embroidered stamp on the back left leg, button fly closure, contrast stitching, and co-branded elements.