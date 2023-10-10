Loeries
Loeries Content Feature

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Statement on Yom Kippur and Loeries Creative Week 2024

Issued by Loeries
8 Aug 2024
8 Aug 2024
The Loeries would like to convey the deep respect that we have for communities that may be observing religious and cultural observances during Loeries Creative Week 2024.
Statement on Yom Kippur and Loeries Creative Week 2024

We are aware that Yom Kippur is being observed by the Jewish community and the start of the observance begins at sunset on Friday, 11 October and ends at sunset on Saturday, 12 October. This coincides with the Loerie Awards Night Two and the Official Loeries Afterparty which occur on the Friday evening.

The Loeries has a deep respect for all communities who make up our brand communications industry. Dates for Loeries Creative Week 2024 were allocated to the organising committee by our key venue. We were unfortunately unable to move dates due to the venue having no other availability in Q4 2024. We attempted to make date changes as soon as we were made aware of Yom Kippur occurring during Loeries Creative Week but despite vigorous attempts this was not possible.

We are sincerely sorry that this extenuating circumstance has resulted in some members of our community needing to miss the final night of Loeries Creative Week. The Loeries will always endeavour to make every effort in ensuring that Loeries Creative Week is able to welcome all members of our industry and this situation is one that is deeply disappointing to us as well.

The board would like to extend our sincere best wishes to the Jewish community during their deeply sacred observance.

We look forward to having our friends from the Jewish community join us at events this year, where possible, and at future Loeries Creative events as we work towards the common goal of recognising, rewarding, inspiring, and fostering creative excellence across Africa and the Middle East.

Best wishes,
The Loeries Board



For more:
Loeries
As Africa and the Middle East's premier award that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry, winning a Loerie is the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region. The Loeries, a proudly not-for-profit company, promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution.
