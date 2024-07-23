Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesdotGOODKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Spearhead Spirits launches Sango African Agave in SA

    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Spearhead Spirits has launched Sango African Agave, a small-batch, ultra-premium agave spirit, in South Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    When one thinks of spirits made from agave, tequila is likely the first product to come to mind and with that Africa is most definitely not the location of origin that is typically associated with agave spirits.

    It's precisely this gap in the market that inspired Spearhead Spirits' co-founders, Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin, to bring a taste of Africa to bars worldwide. This journey has taken the pair across the continent in search of high-calibre African-grown ingredients, resulting in the creation of premium African products enjoyed by global and local consumers alike.

    Frederick and Timeyin’s venture has culminated in a portfolio of, award-winning, and distinctive spirits, distilled amidst the scenic hills of KwaZulu-Natal.

    Handcrafted in KZN, Sango adopts the techniques of traditional Mexican tequila production to deliver an African agave experience.

    “Sango’s mission is to bring the time-honoured craft of agave farming and production, perfected in Mexico, to the fertile grounds of KZN, a region where agave has been flourishing for over a century,” says Timeyin.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The process of creating Sango African Agave begins with hand-harvesting Agave Americana and Agave Salmiana, both of which are naturalised in South Africa, the finest piñas (the centre of the plant that resembles a large pineapple), ensuring optimal ripeness and sweetness.

    Piñas aged 5-8 years, with a field-rested BRIX level of 24-36, are carefully selected. The agave is then slow-cooked using a combination of oven and pit roasting methods, which unlocks its natural sweetness. The cooked piñas are hammered with wooden mallets to extract their precious juice, ready for fermentation.

    Following fermentation, the agave is copper distilled to create a beautifully rich liquid with an elevated palate, mouthfeel, and finish.

    “Sango Blanco offers a clean and floral finish with a light aroma of sweet agave, while Sango Reposado is aged in South African red wine barrels, imparting a delicate oak finish with hints of vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel. Sango African Agave marks a new chapter for Spearhead Spirits, merging traditional Mexican practices with African soul,” explains Frederick.

    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    $3m investment to power expansion of African spirits maker Spearhead
    $3m investment to power expansion of African spirits maker Spearhead
    13 Jul 2022
    From pineapple juice to agtech: Investors hungry for a piece of Africa's food industry
    From pineapple juice to agtech: Investors hungry for a piece of Africa's food industry
    14 Jun 2018
    AAC Executive Director Ben Leyka. Image Source:
    Planting the seeds of growth
    10 Jan 2018
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz