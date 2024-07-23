Retail FMCG
    NikNaks launches new "Cheesy Kota" flavour

    23 Jul 2024
    Inspired by South African street food, the kota, NikNaks has launched its new "Cheesy Kota" flavour.
    Image supplied

    As a brand deeply rooted in kasi life, NikNaks has always represented township culture through innovative products and initiatives. From introducing the R1 packet that made the snack accessible to all, to this latest flavour innovation, NikNaks continues to stay true to its commitment of being "100% kasi flavour."

    "The 'Cheesy Kota' flavour is more than just a new snack, it's a celebration of the vibrant tastes and experiences that make our township communities so unique and special," said Diyaana Allie, marketing manager of NikNaks.

    "While other snacks might try to imitate, NikNaks stands apart with our genuine commitment to authentically representing townships all around Mzansi."

    To celebrate the launch, NikNaks has organised a series of electrifying activations and partnerships that bring the "Cheesy Kota" flavour to life.

    Image supplied

    The brand has partnered with popular artist Maglera Doe Boy to produce a dynamic short film, set to air on Meta, YouTube, and at taxi ranks nationwide.

    "This flavour isn't just about tasting good, it's about capturing the energy, the spirit, and the sense of community that makes kasi life so vibrant," added Diyaana. "We're excited to share this authentic piece of our culture with snack lovers everywhere."

