Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa’s Mining Charter must strike balance in its ESG alignment

    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    As the Mining Indaba approaches, Johannesburg-based legal firm Alchemy Law has released a white paper that provides insight into the Mining Charter, a key yet sometimes controversial tool in the complex transformation journey of the mining industry. The Charter’s role in promoting Black ownership and social responsibility is clear, but doubts remain about its effect on the overall performance of the industry and its alignment with the broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) movement.
    “The Mining Charter's potential as an instrument to guide ESG and growth is undeniable, but it needs recalibration and effort,” says Alchemy Law partner Morné van der Merwe
    “The Mining Charter's potential as an instrument to guide ESG and growth is undeniable, but it needs recalibration and effort,” says Alchemy Law partner Morné van der Merwe

    The paper, Transformative Pathways in South Africa’s Mining Sector: Chartering an ESG-Aligned Era, examines the Charter’s achievements and failures. It recognises the substantial progress made in Black ownership, which has risen from 2% to 39% since 2004. However, it also draws attention to concerns about inconsistent compliance and the need for more widespread participation at all levels.

    The Charter’s influence goes beyond simple ownership. Its focus on community investment and engagement, as well as socio-economic development, aligns with the growing importance of ESG principles, particularly the social pillar.

    Mining Indaba comes to Cape Town with a focus on the just energy transition. Source: Microsoft Designer/Lindsey Schutters
    Mining Indaba sustainability series to discuss energy transition and justice

    2 days

    “The Charter deserves recognition for putting South Africa at the forefront of the social aspect,” comments partner Fani Dingiswayo.

    “Building on this solid base and aligning Charter objectives with wider ESG goals can unlock even greater benefits, such as ensuring that mining not only extracts for the life of the mine, but also becomes a unique opportunity to build a sustainable economic legacy in host communities,” he adds.

    Pushback

    However, the Charter is not without its detractors. Industry stakeholders highlight policy uncertainty resulting from frequent revisions as a significant barrier to investment. This instability, exacerbated by wider challenges such as inefficient public administration and inadequate infrastructure, has significantly hindered industry growth and exploration, despite a worldwide increase in commodity prices.

    Frequent Charter revisions cast a long shadow of uncertainty, deterring critical investment. Alchemy Law partner Morné van der Merwe explains: "Mining thrives on stability. These revisions are like seismic tremors for project timelines. Mining is a long-horizon activity, and changing the rules of the game midstream throws a spanner in the works."

    "These regulatory and policy challenges are faced by many regulated industries, not only the mining industry," explains Van der Merwe's colleague Leana Engelbrecht.

    "The South African government has adopted a multi-faceted approach to expedite economic transformation, growth and to realise broader public interest benefits through industry specific regulatory interventions and more general mechanisms, such as the mandate of the competition authorities to ensure that public interest benefits that go beyond economic transformation are achieved when, for example, assessing merger transactions."

    Is the Mining Charter a catalyst for transformation or a stumbling block to industry growth?

    The paper advocates for a balanced approach to industry growth, emphasising the need for systemic improvements and the adoption of broader ESG principles. It acknowledges the Charter's contributions and the unique South African context.

    Alchemy Law partner Wildu du Plessis stresses the importance of ESG and inclusivity practices in the mining industry worldwide. "Their incorporation in all aspects and at all levels of the industry sector is critical and also need to be addressed in the financing of any activity or project. They simply cannot be ignored by any participant."

    Read more: white paper, ESG, Mining Charter, Mining Indaba
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    AfDB's historic $6bn ESG milestone
    1 day
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
     23 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends
    Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum
    3 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf a new CMO Council initiative in 2023 will audit, identify, and showcase corporate best practices and successes in blending self-interest with altruism in the country
    CMO Council survey to evidence SA private sector commitment to ESG and sustainability progress
    12 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf In 2024, in the PR industry, ESG is the area in which most investment is expected, AI tools mastery is the most important skill says a new ICCO report
    ESG investment, AI tools mastery and other top trends for the PR industry
    11 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf TrustList is a home-grown new digital initiative that aims to protect media buyers and brands by providing real-time warnings against placing programmatic advertising on 'red-listed' online media
    TrustList: Real time warning against programmatic advertising placement on 'red-listed' online media
    27 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital achieves five-star water sustainability rating
    24 Nov 2023
    Source:
    #GBCSA2023: Driving residential green certification in 2024
     21 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz