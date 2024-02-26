South Africans recognise Tiger Brands

Industries

    26 Feb 2024
    26 Feb 2024
    Eleven brands in the Tiger Brands portfolio received top places across 19 categories in the recent Ask Afrika Icon Brands 2024 survey, with consumers voting them some of South Africa’s most loved and trusted. Seven of these brands were named Icon Brands.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Ask Afrika Icon Brands 2024 recognised KOO (winner in 3 categories); Black Cat; All Gold; Jungle Oats; Fattis and Monis; Energade and Doom as Icon Brands.

    “The Tiger Brand’s winning and iconic heritage brands are amongst many of our brands that have been part of South African family meals for generations, maintaining a special connection with consumers from all walks of life. We continue to rejuvenate and invest in our focus brands to ensure they resonate with the evolving health, nutrition and affordability needs of consumers we serve, remaining true to our purpose to nourish and nurture more lives every day”, says Zayd Abrahams, Tiger Brands chief marketing and strategy officer.

    The 2023/2024 Ask Afrika Icon Brands winners announced
    The 2023/2024 Ask Afrika Icon Brands winners announced

    Ask Afrika  7 Feb 2024

    The Ask Afrika survey, from which the winners were selected, received input from close on 25,000 consumers representing 28.6 million South African adults aged 15 and above., with winners being selected from a list of more than 8,000 local brands.

    Icon brands are identified as those brands to which South African are loyal. Icon brands share a common experience, often daily, which South Africans are committed to in a real sense. South Africans love them and are loyal to them and will even look for them when abroad.

    “Consumers are so committed to these brands that they are prepared to put their money where their mouths are to demonstrate this commitment,” says Maria Petousis, executive: TGI & Africa, Ask Afrika.

    Tiger Brands ICON Brands:

    KOO – Tinned Fruit
    KOO –Tinned/Canned Beans
    KOO – Tinned Vegetables
    Black Cat – Spreads: Peanut Butter
    Jungle Oats – Breakfast Cereals (Hot): Oats
    Doom – Insecticides/Insect Repellents
    Fatti’s and Moni’s – Pasta
    All Gold – Spreads: Jams and Marmalade
    Energade – Sports Drinks

    Full list of Tiger Brands category winners:

    1. Ace Instant is the winner of the Breakfast Cereals (hot) - porridge/mabele category
    2. Albany Superior is the winner of the Bread category
    3. All Gold is an Icon Brand and is the winner of the Spreads: Jams or Marmalades category
    4. All Gold is the winner of the Condiments: Table Sauces - Tomato Sauce Ketchup category
    5. All Gold is the winner of the Condiments: Table Sauces - Mustard category
    6. All Gold is the winner of the Prepared Sauces/Pastes category
    7. Black Cat is an Icon Brand and is the winner of the Spreads: Peanut Butter category
    8. Doom is an Icon Brand and is the winner of the Insecticides or Insect Repellents category
    9. Energade is an Icon Brand and is the winner of the Sport Drinks Category
    10. Fatti's & Moni's is an Icon Brand and is the winner of the Pasta category
    11. Jungle Energy Bar is the winner of the Cereal Bars category
    12. Jungle Energy Crunch Muesli is the winner of the Breakfast Cereals (Cold) - Muesli category
    13. Jungle Oats is an Icon Brand and is the winner of the Breakfast Cereals (Hot) - Oats category
    14. Koo is an icon brand and is the winner of the Tinned Fruit category
    15. Koo is an icon brand and is the winner of the Tinned/Canned Beans category
    16. Koo is an icon brand and is the winner of the Tinned Vegetables category
    17. Koo is the winner of the Baking Aids - Toppings and Fillings category
    18. Oros is the winner of the Liquid Fruit Squashes, Nectars and Cordials (dilute before drinking) category
    19. Tastic is the winner of the Rice and Couscous category

    Read more: Tiger Brands, Ask Afrika, Zayd Abrahams
    NextOptions

