Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupMesh TradePrimedia BroadcastingAICPA & CIMASAICAAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Some GNU scepticism and weaker EMs weigh on rand

    Andre CilliersBy Andre Cilliers
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    The rand is trading weaker at R18.39 this morning on what seems to be a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' move, with the currency initially firming to below R18.00 early yesterday before weakening steadily throughout the day and closing at R18.36.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The GNU remains a fragile agreement and investors are concerned over the many obstacles that need to be overcome going forward. The dollar is also firmer and EM currencies softer this morning which is contributing to the weaker rand.

    The DXY index is back at 105.90 levels, with the euro, pound and yen all opening on a weaker note despite yesterday's disappointing US manufacturing data. Today, we have the US JOLTs job openings number, while both Jerome Powell and Francine Lagarde will be speaking later.

    Metals drop, oil firmer

    Gold, Platinum, and Palladium have all opened on a softer note this morning on the back of the firmer Dollar but are generally keeping within narrow ranges ahead of Friday's payrolls and unemployment data.

    The prospect of increased demand has seen the price of oil steadily rise over the last few days and we currently have Brent crude trading 0.3% higher at $86.83. Possible disruptions to supply in the US due to Hurricane Beryl are further supporting oil.

    Read more: Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    New cabinet after GNU agreement
     1 day
    Source:
    Dollar strengthens ahead of key inflation data and EU uncertainty
     26 Jun 2024
    Source:
    Rand retreats as coalition dynamics spook investors
     31 May 2024
    Source:
    Risk sentiment soars on rising Middle East tensions and US rate cut concerns
     16 Apr 2024
    Source: - AI generated.
    Nervous markets as Middle East tension rises
     15 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Middle East tensions spark Gold and oil surge, yet rand resilient
     18 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Israeli shekel plunges to 8-year low
     16 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Israel's sweeping Gaza siege sparks financial market jitters
     9 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz