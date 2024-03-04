Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestRed Ribbon CommunicationsBullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupMesh TradePrimedia BroadcastingAICPA & CIMASAICAAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    27four launches first AMETF on JSE, targeting sustainable growth

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    South African financial services group 27four has launched its first Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund (AMETF), the 27four Large Cap Equity AMETF, on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
    Source: South African Market Insights.
    Source: South African Market Insights.

    This listing initiates the group’s strategic plan to roll out four AMETFs, aimed at offering retail and institutional investors increased exposure to the country’s largest and most liquid companies.

    The 27four Large Cap Equity AMETF is designed to achieve long-term, sustainable capital growth by investing in some of the largest and most stable companies listed on the JSE.

    By managing risk effectively, it aims to minimise the impact of volatility in the markets while seeking to maximise returns. This strategy involves a careful selection of investments that closely follow the fund's benchmarks but allows for slight adjustments in sector allocation and investment style to capitalise on market efficiencies.

    “We are excited to leverage technology and our expertise to make investing in companies accessible to everyone. With AMETFs, we are able to manage risk effectively and enhance returns, bringing high-quality investment opportunities to a broader audience,” said Daniel Page, head of Beta Solutions at 27four.

    The listing of the 27four Large Cap Equity AMETF represents a crucial step in the firm's broader strategy to develop sustainable investment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients.

    "Innovative offerings like the 27four Large Cap Equity AMETF are crucial for enriching our investment landscape and advancing the growth of South Africa's local markets.

    "Such ETFs provide investors with new opportunities to gain exposure to major companies, further enhancing the resiliency of our financial ecosystem and improving market access,” said Adèle Hattingh, business development and exchange-traded products manager at the JSE."

    Diverse investment strategies

    The 27four Large Cap Equity AMETF primarily invests in financially robust ordinary shares. It also has the flexibility to include high-quality preference shares, debenture stocks, bonds, and both secured and unsecured notes – all purchased at fair market values.

    While the focus is predominantly on South African markets, the fund is also permitted to diversify by investing in select international markets, enhancing its potential for growth and risk management.

    27four is scheduled to introduce three additional AMETFs that leverage quantitative, data-driven strategies. These funds will utilise advanced techniques such as style rotation and machine learning to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions and enhance investment returns.

    The listing brings the number of ETFs available on the JSE to 102 with a market capitalisation exceeding R165bn.

    The JSE continues to demonstrate its vital role in shaping South Africa’s financial landscape and its commitment to offering a diverse and robust platform for innovative investment products.

    Read more: JSE, Johannesburg Stock Exchange
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    South African rand rallies on hope DA and ANC can agree on cabinet posts
     3 days
    WeBuyCars has listed on the JSE after unbundling from Transaction Capital
    WeBuyCars debuts on JSE
     11 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Book extract - Steinheist: The day the fraud became clear
     25 Mar 2024
    Collaboration is the name of the AI migration game
    JSE teams up with AWS for major BDA overhaul
    18 Mar 2024
    SA entrepreneurship event sheds light on the need and the value of women in business
    Business Partners LimitedSA entrepreneurship event sheds light on the need and the value of women in business
    14 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Norbert Sasse, group chief executive officer of Growthpoint Properties.
    Growthpoint's dividend decreases amid strong operational performance in 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Africa takes centre stage as the gender hub for mainstreaming success
    Business EngageAfrica takes centre stage as the gender hub for mainstreaming success
    4 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz