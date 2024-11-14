Healthcare Oncology
    Seabelo Senatla and DKMS Africa tackle blood cancer together

    14 Nov 2024
    DHL Stormers rugby sensation, Seabelo Senatla, has joined forces with DKMS Africa to raise awareness about blood cancer and encourage South Africans to become stem cell donors.
    Source: Supplied. Seabelo Senatla.
    Inspired by a near-death experience in a car accident last year, Senatla has dedicated himself to making a positive impact on the lives of others. His newfound appreciation for life has motivated him to become a champion for blood-cancer patients, many of whom rely on a stem cell transplant from a matching donor to survive.

    “I’ve learned firsthand what it is like to have to rely on others while I lay helplessly,” he says. “Through this partnership, I hope to shed light on the urgent need for blood stem cell donors. There are countless people battling blood cancer who depend on the generosity of others. By registering, you could save a life.”

    Senatla is determined to dispel common misconceptions about blood stem cell donation, emphasising that it is a simple and safe process. He will work closely with the non-profit organisation to host registration drives at local rugby clubs to reach a wider audience and inspire young people to become heroes.

    “I believe that professional athletes have a responsibility to use their platform for good,” he shares. “People see us as role models and imitate what we do. By encouraging young rugby players to sign up as donors, we can create a ripple effect of compassion and hope within our communities. After all, we are on this earth to help each other.

    “We are incredibly grateful for Seabelo’s support,” enthuses Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa. “His influence and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to increasing the number of registered donors in South Africa. Together, we can tackle blood cancer.”

