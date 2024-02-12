SA welcomes its first 6-Star industrial marvel

Growthpoint Properties’ Serra facility has set a groundbreaking standard for sustainability in South Africa, becoming the first industrial property in the country to achieve a coveted 6-Star Green Star Existing Building Performance (EBP) rating from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).

Source: Supplied.

Located in Meadowbrook, Germiston, the 7,400m² light manufacturing facility has consistently been an example of a strong commitment to leading green building standards. In 2020, it was awarded a 5-Star Green Star EBP rating, marking the first time an industrial building in Gauteng had achieved this certification.

The new 6-star rating recognises an ongoing sustainability journey. Underpinning the achievement are Growthpoint’s 15 years of recognised green building leadership and Serra’s 40 years of experience in the commercial washroom industry, resulting in a deep focus on water efficiency and conservation at the property.

This powerful partnership also earned the building the 2024 GBCSA Leadership Awards for the Highest Rated Building (EBP), with accredited professional Danika Taylor of Imbue Sustainability also playing a key role in achieving this milestone certification.

Water resilience spotlight

The building boasts several cutting-edge features that contribute to its impressive green credentials. The entire facility is 100% off the grid. It features solar PV energy generation and waste management, including recycling.

Yet it shines brightest in its positive impact on water resilience - the heart of sustainability. The property features substantial rainwater harvesting, including a petrol/oil separation system for water recycling, a water purification plant, and an underground water reservoir about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

This is particularly significant given the current water scarcity concerns in South Africa, especially the diminishing water security in the Gauteng region.

The alignment between Growthpoint and Serra in their environmental commitments makes this property a standout example of co-operation between a property owner and occupier, especially when both are leaders in environmentally sustainable practices in their respective sectors.

Pioneering energy solutions

Growthpoint’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2050. Its progress includes 123 current green building certifications and securing access to a rapidly growing reliable mix of renewable energy sources – electricity from water, on-site and remote solar, and wind - for tenants to access through its e-co2 benefit scheme, being the first of its kind in South Africa.

Thanks to a PPA with Etana Energy, Growthpoint will begin wheeling 195 GWh/y of renewable energy to select buildings starting from July 2025, which represents 32% of its total electricity consumption and demonstrates its commitment to innovative, scalable energy management.

These and other sustainable business practices not only move Growthpoint closer to its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets but also help tenant businesses towards their own ESG goals.

Sustainability in action

Source: Supplied. Errol Taylor, Growthpoint’s head of Asset Management: Logistics & Industrial Property.

As a proudly South African family-run business with a strong passion for ESG principles, Serra is wholly invested in sustainable green practices and has voluntarily pursued rigorous sustainability certifications. This goes well beyond its manufacturing and showroom facility.

Serra has made substantial investments in developing sustainable products and practices. For instance, it supplies floor covering and mats from recycled fishing lines recovered from the ocean. It is aiming for Net Zero emissions.

Paul Thomaz, chief executive officer of the Serra Group (Pty) Ltd, comments, "Our business is dedicated to creating a positive impact on the environment and communities we serve. Working with Growthpoint to achieve the 6 Star Green Star reinforces our long-term vision of minimising harm and promoting sustainable practices throughout our operations and product offerings."

The Serra building's 6 Star Green Star EB rating sets a new benchmark for logistics and industrial properties in South Africa. It continues Growthpoint’s pioneering approach to green logistics and industrial buildings in South Africa.

The company jointly developed the GBCSA’s certification tool for industrial facilities in a progressive move that enabled more building types to be certified green. It was also awarded South Africa’s first-ever Green Star SA rating for industrial property, for Greenfield Industrial Estate in Cape Town.

Green partnerships thrive

Errol Taylor, Growthpoint’s head of Asset Management: Logistics & Industrial Property, says, "Growthpoint is committed to providing relevant spaces that support occupants while addressing key global and local efforts in response to environmental concerns. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and the strong partnership with Serra that has made it possible.”

The environmental commitment of both businesses is being put into action in other ways too.

As a leading hygiene services provider and washroom accessory manufacturer, Serra’s commitment to environmental responsibility extends to its service agreements, and the company currently services around 90 of Growthpoint's Johannesburg buildings. This not only benefits Growthpoint as the owner but also enhances the experience of the tenants.

The 6-Star Green Star rating for the Serra building underscores the growing importance of certified green credentials. As businesses increasingly prioritise ESG considerations, buildings that can demonstrate exceptional operational performance are increasingly attractive to tenants and investors.

For Growthpoint, the Serra building's new rating is a testament to the value and impact of its green initiatives. The company continues to explore and collaborate on opportunities to enhance the sustainability of its portfolio, creating properties that benefit both the environment and those who occupy them.

For Serra, its manufacturing and showroom facilities serve as a living inspiration for environmental sustainability, and it welcomes designers, facility managers, property developers and built environment professionals to visit the property to encourage greater green building excellence.