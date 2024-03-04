SA Comedy nominated in Outstanding Film category

The Indian father, transgender son comedy movie Runs in the Family is the only South African film in contention at the New York based 35th GLAAD Awards this weekend where the film will face off against several US and International contenders.

Selected as the Best South African Film at the 2023 Durban International Film Festival the comedy is in competition with some major Academy Award contender indies - including the Jodie Foster – Annette Benning vehicle NYAD and the Colman Domingo film Rustin, also nominated in the Outstanding Film (Streaming and TV) category.

"We’re very proud that our micro budget South African movie is up against these heavy hitters at this weekend’s award ceremony at the New York Hilton," said Runs in the Family producer Amina Thornton. "Given the tight budget we had we were obliged to shoot Runs in the Family in a record 18 days, So having our film now in competition in the Outstanding Film category is a great feather in the cap for independent South African film making.”

Runs in the Family stars Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody) Diaan Lawrenson (Semi Soet, Raaiselkind, 7de Laan) and well-loved stand up comedian Rob van Vuuren. The film introduces Gabe Gabriel who doubles as actor and screen writer in the road movie.

"Gabe Gabriel and director Ian Gabriel are the father son team responsible for delivering this unusual father son comedy, which was written during lock down and produced soon thereafter by Giant Films with backing from Indigenous Films, Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation," said producer Amina Thornton.

Runs In The Family | Official Trailer from GIANT FILMS on Vimeo.

Runs in the Family is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.