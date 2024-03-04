Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaDelta Victor BravoeMediaDentsuDMASATractor OutdoorKLADStv Media SalesIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceV5 DigitalAdvertising Media ForumeatbigfishDaily MaverickLitha CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA Comedy nominated in Outstanding Film category

    Issued by Giant Films
    9 May 2024
    9 May 2024
    The Indian father, transgender son comedy movie Runs in the Family is the only South African film in contention at the New York based 35th GLAAD Awards this weekend where the film will face off against several US and International contenders.
    SA Comedy nominated in Outstanding Film category

    Selected as the Best South African Film at the 2023 Durban International Film Festival the comedy is in competition with some major Academy Award contender indies - including the Jodie Foster – Annette Benning vehicle NYAD and the Colman Domingo film Rustin, also nominated in the Outstanding Film (Streaming and TV) category.

    "We’re very proud that our micro budget South African movie is up against these heavy hitters at this weekend’s award ceremony at the New York Hilton," said Runs in the Family producer Amina Thornton. "Given the tight budget we had we were obliged to shoot Runs in the Family in a record 18 days, So having our film now in competition in the Outstanding Film category is a great feather in the cap for independent South African film making.”

    SA Comedy nominated in Outstanding Film category

    Runs in the Family stars Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody) Diaan Lawrenson (Semi Soet, Raaiselkind, 7de Laan) and well-loved stand up comedian Rob van Vuuren. The film introduces Gabe Gabriel who doubles as actor and screen writer in the road movie.

    "Gabe Gabriel and director Ian Gabriel are the father son team responsible for delivering this unusual father son comedy, which was written during lock down and produced soon thereafter by Giant Films with backing from Indigenous Films, Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation," said producer Amina Thornton.


    Runs In The Family | Official Trailer from GIANT FILMS on Vimeo.

    Runs in the Family is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

    Read more: Netflix, Rob van Vuuren, Ian Gabriel, Gabe Gabriel
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Lifestyle brands collaborate with Netflix and Bridgerton ahead of Season 3 launch
    2 days
    The dynamic trends shaping Africa in 2024 and its impact on brands for the future
    Omnicom Media GroupThe dynamic trends shaping Africa in 2024 and its impact on brands for the future
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: © 123rf The R28m Joint Film Fund of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and Netflix has completed and released six micro-budget films
    6 local micro-budget films launched by joint Netflix and NFVF fund
    15 Apr 2024
    Tune into the Eastern Cape and Garden Route lifestyle with Algoa FM
    Algoa FMTune into the Eastern Cape and Garden Route lifestyle with Algoa FM
    12 Apr 2024
    South African film, Smart Casuals makes Netflix debut
    South African film, Smart Casuals makes Netflix debut
    11 Apr 2024
    Source:
    How a Netflix show has become a key driver behind F1’s rising popularity
     7 Mar 2024
    Whistleblower story wins Best African Film award
    Giant FilmsWhistleblower story wins Best African Film award
    5 Mar 2024
    Navigating the service landscape
    Brand InfluenceNavigating the service landscape
    4 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz