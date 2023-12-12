Richfield opens new premium Polokwane campus in library gardens

Richfield is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new premium campus located in Polokwane’s vibrant Library Gardens. This new building marks a significant milestone in Richfield’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and quality tertiary education across the country, with a firm belief that investing in inspirational spaces is the first step to optimal learning and building academic excellence.

The campus is designed to offer a state-of-the-art learning environment equipped with modern facilities, which include advanced computer labs, collaborative study spaces, a chill zone, and cutting-edge technology that supports both distance learning and contact learning students. Just like Richfield’s other campuses, it will host a wide range of qualifications, such as degrees, diplomas, and higher certificates, under the Faculty of Information Technology and the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences. Allowing, prospective students the opportunity to specialise in IT, accounting, economics, marketing, human resources, or public management.

“Richfield’s promise to our students and prospective students is that of quality teaching, of a relevant curriculum, in a premium campus or on a world-class learning platform for our distance learning students,” says Adam Kelly, Growth Ten’s chief commercial officer. Strategically placing the new campus at Library Gardens means access for everyone via a centralised space as Richfield continues to prioritise flexibility for part-time and full-time learners, where they can balance their studies with work or other commitments. This learning style works particularly for the institution’s postgraduate, executive education, and MBA program students.

Registering at this campus also exposes students to career development and work readiness workshops such as coding boot camps, work readiness pods, math and English classes, and the entrepreneurship hub. Students also have the choice to gain certification and badges on top of their chosen degree, facilitated by leading organisations IBM, AWS, CISCO, Salesforce, Oracle, and CIMA.

“These additional courses have played a critical role in our mission to be an institution that goes above the call of duty of just teaching. Students who partake in these classes acquire skills in artificial intelligence, data science, quantum computing, robotics and automation, and more. Now more than ever, there is a need for technically skilled individuals as more advanced technology gets integrated into work processes and strategies; thus, we have created curriculums and programs that will differentiate our graduates in the job market,” says Shireen Chengadu, Growth Ten's chief academic officer.

The Library Gardens campus is not just a place for learning but a commitment to growth. Creating a community for students to connect, collaborate, and thrive as individuals as they light the way towards academic and professional success.

Enrolment for the 2025 academic year is officially open for undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications.

About Richfield

Richfield has been embedded in the South African educational landscape as an accredited private college for over 33 years. Offering world-class distance and contact qualifications in information technology, business and public management at eight premium campuses in Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Western Cape, and Limpopo. Get quality private tertiary education with the freedom to study online or on campus, access to the zero-rated learning platform Moodle, unlimited free Wi-Fi, highly dedicated lecturers, the inclusion of certification and badges at no cost and career development programmes. Visit www.richfield.ac.za for applications, events, open days, and brand news.



