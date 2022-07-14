Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareDomains.co.zaMetroWiredMegaVision MediaStyle IDIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Technology Company news South Africa

Reasons to install an SSL certificate on your website

Issued by Domains.co.za
7 Jun 2024
7 Jun 2024
Your website provides direct access to customers and potential clients globally, thereby making website security of paramount importance. One of the first steps to secure your site is by obtaining an SSL certificate. An SSL Certificate adds a layer of security by encrypting the communication between your website and its visitors.
Reasons to install an SSL certificate on your website

What is an SSL certificate?

An SSL, or Secure Sockets Layer, is a standard technology used to establish an encrypted link between a web server and a browser. This encryption ensures that all data transmitted between your website server and your visitors' browsers remains private and secure.

4 main types of SSL certificates

While all of these main types of SSLs offer the same level of encryption (256-bit), their meaning, purpose, and price differ.

1. Domain Validated (DV) SSL Certificate

A DV SSL Certificate is a budget-friendly option that quickly verifies domain ownership for basic website encryption needs. While it lacks the extensive validation of higher-level certificates, it still boosts SEO, builds trust with visitors by displaying HTTPS security, and meets compliance requirements for some industries.

2. Organisation validated (OV) SSL certificate

An OV SSL certificate offers a higher level of trust and professionalism than a DV Certificate, providing rigorous validation of domain ownership and an organisation’s details. An OV Certificate enhances security, complies with industry standards, and may offer SEO benefits, making it a preferred choice for increased credibility and trustworthiness.

3. Extended validation (EV) SSL certificate

An EV SSL Certificate provides the highest level of validation, undergoing extensive vetting processes to verify an organisation’s identity, legal status, and operational existence. Websites with this level of SSL display a green address bar in browsers, indicating a highly secure connection.

4. Wildcard SSL certificate

A Wildcard SSL Certificate protects both the primary domain and all its associated subdomains. For example, if your primary domain is www.example.com, a Wildcard Certificate would also secure blog.example.com, shop.example.com, etc.

7 reasons to install an SSL certificate on your website

1. Enhance your website's security

The primary benefit of an SSL Certificate is the enhanced security it provides. By encrypting data transmitted between your website and visitors, it makes the information unreadable to anyone trying to intercept it. This protects sensitive information like login credentials, payment details, and personal data from cybercriminals.

2. Ensure data integrity

An SSL Certificate not only encrypts data but also ensures data integrity. Cryptographic algorithms detect any tampering or modification of data during transmission. This ensures that the data received by your visitors' browsers is exactly as it was sent from your server, without any unauthorised changes.

3. Encourage visitor trust and boost the credibility of your website

A website with encryption displays a padlock icon and HTTPS in the address bar. This visual indication of security can instill trust and confidence in your website, leading to higher conversion rates, increased customer loyalty, and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

4. Improve the Search Engine Rankings (SEO) of your site

Want your website to rank higher? Websites with SSL Certificates are favoured in search rankings by search engines like Google. Having this encryption can contribute to higher rankings, as Google considers HTTPS a ranking signal, thereby increasing your website’s visibility and organic traffic.

5. Comply with security standards

If you want to sell online, an SSL Certificate is a must. Many regulatory bodies and industry standards require certain websites to have SSL encryption. Obtaining one ensures compliance with these standards and helps avoid penalties or legal issues.

6. Give your visitors peace of mind when browsing via desktop...

Cybersecurity is a growing concern, and people are increasingly sceptical about the sites they visit. Phishing websites frequently impersonate genuine sites in an attempt to steal sensitive information. With an SSL Certificate, you can verify the authenticity of your website, providing visitors with peace of mind.

7. ...and via mobile

With the growing use of mobile devices for browsing and online transactions, SSL Certificates ensure secure communication between mobile browsers and web servers, as well as desktops. This is crucial for maintaining security and trust across all devices used to access your website.

Visit Domains.co.za to learn more.

Read more: cyber security, data privacy, SSL certificate, data encryption
NextOptions
Domains.co.za
Domains.co.za is a South African domain name and website hosting provider. Innovation, superior value-added business solutions and a dedication to quality and service set us aside from the competition.

Related

Businesses and consumers must protect personal data in the digital era
Businesses and consumers must protect personal data in the digital era
8 Feb 2024
#BizTrends2024: Lara-Anne Derbyshire - 4 trends that demand bold moves from creative agencies
#BizTrends2024: Lara-Anne Derbyshire - 4 trends that demand bold moves from creative agencies
 25 Jan 2024
SMEs should not neglect cyber security. Source: Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash
Cybersecurity is for all businesses, even SMEs
 23 Aug 2023
Image source: sebastien decoret –
Is ChatGPT yet another hurdle for data privacy?
 1 Mar 2023
Finding the best SSL (Secure Socket Layer) Certificate for your business
Domains.co.zaFinding the best SSL (Secure Socket Layer) Certificate for your business
29 Nov 2022
Tian Horn, Hyland account manager, Southern Africa. Source: Supplied
Keep personalisation from getting creepy - the 5 points of data rule
 25 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
Africa's Cassava Technologies secures $50m to fund growth
22 Jul 2022
Source: © rawpixel This year’s IAB South Africa / PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report – 2021 Study has been released
IAB SA / PWC Report shows a healthy digital advertising industry
14 Jul 2022
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz