What is an SSL certificate?

An SSL, or Secure Sockets Layer, is a standard technology used to establish an encrypted link between a web server and a browser. This encryption ensures that all data transmitted between your website server and your visitors' browsers remains private and secure.

4 main types of SSL certificates

While all of these main types of SSLs offer the same level of encryption (256-bit), their meaning, purpose, and price differ.

1. Domain Validated (DV) SSL Certificate

A DV SSL Certificate is a budget-friendly option that quickly verifies domain ownership for basic website encryption needs. While it lacks the extensive validation of higher-level certificates, it still boosts SEO, builds trust with visitors by displaying HTTPS security, and meets compliance requirements for some industries.

2. Organisation validated (OV) SSL certificate

An OV SSL certificate offers a higher level of trust and professionalism than a DV Certificate, providing rigorous validation of domain ownership and an organisation’s details. An OV Certificate enhances security, complies with industry standards, and may offer SEO benefits, making it a preferred choice for increased credibility and trustworthiness.

3. Extended validation (EV) SSL certificate

An EV SSL Certificate provides the highest level of validation, undergoing extensive vetting processes to verify an organisation’s identity, legal status, and operational existence. Websites with this level of SSL display a green address bar in browsers, indicating a highly secure connection.

4. Wildcard SSL certificate

A Wildcard SSL Certificate protects both the primary domain and all its associated subdomains. For example, if your primary domain is www.example.com, a Wildcard Certificate would also secure blog.example.com, shop.example.com, etc.

7 reasons to install an SSL certificate on your website

1. Enhance your website's security

The primary benefit of an SSL Certificate is the enhanced security it provides. By encrypting data transmitted between your website and visitors, it makes the information unreadable to anyone trying to intercept it. This protects sensitive information like login credentials, payment details, and personal data from cybercriminals.

2. Ensure data integrity

An SSL Certificate not only encrypts data but also ensures data integrity. Cryptographic algorithms detect any tampering or modification of data during transmission. This ensures that the data received by your visitors' browsers is exactly as it was sent from your server, without any unauthorised changes.

3. Encourage visitor trust and boost the credibility of your website

A website with encryption displays a padlock icon and HTTPS in the address bar. This visual indication of security can instill trust and confidence in your website, leading to higher conversion rates, increased customer loyalty, and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

4. Improve the Search Engine Rankings (SEO) of your site

Want your website to rank higher? Websites with SSL Certificates are favoured in search rankings by search engines like Google. Having this encryption can contribute to higher rankings, as Google considers HTTPS a ranking signal, thereby increasing your website’s visibility and organic traffic.

5. Comply with security standards

If you want to sell online, an SSL Certificate is a must. Many regulatory bodies and industry standards require certain websites to have SSL encryption. Obtaining one ensures compliance with these standards and helps avoid penalties or legal issues.

6. Give your visitors peace of mind when browsing via desktop...

Cybersecurity is a growing concern, and people are increasingly sceptical about the sites they visit. Phishing websites frequently impersonate genuine sites in an attempt to steal sensitive information. With an SSL Certificate, you can verify the authenticity of your website, providing visitors with peace of mind.

7. ...and via mobile

With the growing use of mobile devices for browsing and online transactions, SSL Certificates ensure secure communication between mobile browsers and web servers, as well as desktops. This is crucial for maintaining security and trust across all devices used to access your website.

