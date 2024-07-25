HR & Management Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsTrialogueActionCOACH SA Business CoachingPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Prasa board reinstates Zolani Matthews

    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board has reinstated Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews as the group chief executive officer (GCEO), in compliance with the judgment by the Labour Court.
    Image source: Facebook
    Image source: Facebook

    On 1 July 2024, the Labour Court ruled that Matthews’s contract was still valid after it was terminated by the Prasa board in December 2021.

    The termination of the contract followed an investigation by a seasoned senior counsel that established whether Matthews deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose material information to Prasa in respect of his dual citizenship.

    According to media reports, months later, retired judge Robert Nugent ruled that Prasa should reinstate Matthews with back pay during arbitration proceedings.

    Image: Facebook
    Prasa board reviewing Labour Court ruling on former CEO

    2 Jul 2024

    Prasa applied to the Labour Court to review Nugent's ruling.

    “Considering this decision, Prasa is now in the process of engaging Zolani Matthews to discuss the implications of the judgment. The organisation respectfully requests time and space to engage with Matthews accordingly.

    “The Prasa Board of Control remains committed to discharging its duties with the utmost diligence,” Prasa said on Wednesday.

    Read more: PRASA, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, reinstatement
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



    Related

    Final oral arguments are being heard in the disciplinary tribunal of Judge Nana Makhubele. Archive photo: Masego Mafata / GroundUp
    Tribunal must decide who is telling the truth - Mlambo or Makhubele
     1 day
    Image: Facebook
    Prasa board reviewing Labour Court ruling on former CEO
    2 Jul 2024
    Cape Town Station remodelling is complete
    GVK-Siya Zama unveils revitalised Cape Town Station
    21 May 2024
    Image source: Getty Images
    Why 'unlawful dismissal' doesn't mean 'automatic reinstatement'
     18 Apr 2024
    Image source: tadamichi –
    SIU to investigate Home Affairs and Prasa
    19 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Cape Town’s railway occupiers are being moved but there are snags with water and sanitation supply
     27 Dec 2023
    Image source: Getty Images
    The cost of ignoring a CCMA judgment
    13 Dec 2023
    Image source: Leonard Zhukovsky –
    Court dismisses Prasa commuter application for delictual damages
    2 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz