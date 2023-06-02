Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TrialogueStoneProgressionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Prasa board reviewing Labour Court ruling on former CEO

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board is reviewing the judgment handed down by the Labour Court on the termination of the contract of former group chief executive officer (GCEO), Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews.
    Image: Facebook
    Image: Facebook

    “We are currently reviewing the judgment in detail, in consultation with the legal department, and we will communicate any further actions in due course,” Prasa said on Tuesday.

    The Prasa board terminated Matthews’s contract in December 2021 after an investigation by seasoned senior counsel that established whether Matthews deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose material information to Prasa in respect of his dual citizenship.

    According to media reports, months later, retired judge Robert Nugent ruled that Prasa should reinstate Matthews with back pay during arbitration proceedings.

    Image source: nito500 –
    Cancelling fixed term employment contracts - expiry or retrenchment?

      2 Jun 2023

    Prasa applied to the Labour Court to review Nugent's ruling. On Monday the Labour Court reportedly ruled that Matthews’s contract was still valid.

    “In promoting good governance, the Prasa Board is committed to ensuring that our actions align with legal obligations and the company’s best interests. The Board Of Control (BOC) remains dedicated to ensuring that Prasa builds on its successful rail rebuilding turnaround.

    “Prasa is focused on fulfilling its primary mandate of providing rail commuter services and long-haul passenger rail and bus services in the public interest. The BOC continues to discharge its fiduciary duties whilst upholding a high standard of fairness and integrity,” the agency said.

    Read more: PRASA, contract terminated, contract termination
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Cape Town Station remodelling is complete
    GVK-Siya Zama unveils revitalised Cape Town Station
    21 May 2024
    Image source: tadamichi –
    SIU to investigate Home Affairs and Prasa
    19 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Cape Town’s railway occupiers are being moved but there are snags with water and sanitation supply
     27 Dec 2023
    Image source: Leonard Zhukovsky –
    Court dismisses Prasa commuter application for delictual damages
    2 Nov 2023
    Source:
    This is where people are occupying Metrorail's Central Line in Cape Town
     26 Oct 2023
    Prasa launches accommodation to house NSFAS students
    Prasa launches accommodation to house NSFAS students
    25 Oct 2023
    Primedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising
    5 Oct 2023
    Prasa warns job seekers against fake website
    Prasa warns job seekers against fake website
    5 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz