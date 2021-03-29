PPRA, Rawson gift real estate franchises

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Rawson Property Group have initiated their latest endeavour - Transformation X, wherein they gifted real estate franchises to nine disadvantaged individuals.

The Rawson Property Group waivered the entrance fee entirely.

The packages include a range of grants, subsidies, and substantial discounts from suppliers. Moreover, startup funds and working capital have been obtained and distributed by the PPRA and the Rawson brand.

The Rawson team has pledged to provide continuous support, leadership, coaching, and mentoring.

“By embracing diversity in all its forms, we unlock innovation, drive performance and create value for our stakeholders,” said PPRA chief executive officer, Thato Ramaili.

Tony Clarke, managing director of Rawson Property Group, emphasised that this initiative marks the first of many.

He recognised its importance as a pivotal step forward in a transformation agenda that has faced obstacles due to various challenges within the industry.