Pnet Job Market Trends Report – February 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.

The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we examine the jobs and job sectors that were most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give jobseekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. This month Pnet takes a closer look at international talent poaching: Brain Drain in Numbers: How International Markets compete for SA’s Talent. Looking at demand for South African labour outside of South Africa, Pnet seeks to answer the following questions:

How actively does South African talent get “poached” by companies abroad?

Which countries or regions are looking for South African professionals?

What kind of professionals from SA are high in demand internationally?



Download the full report here.



