Over a decade of empowering women graduates for career success

The Phakama Women’s Academy (PWA), a flagship Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative of VWV Group, has officially launched its 2025 Mentorship Programme, marking the Academy’s 11th year of preparing young women for the working world.

Founded in 2014 by Koo Govender, the first female CEO of VWV Group, PWA has mentored over 150 female graduates, providing them with workplace readiness skills, access to industry leaders, and the confidence to thrive in competitive sectors.

“Our vision has always been to empower through knowledge,” says Govender. “By fast-tracking workplace skills, building confidence, and connecting mentees with accomplished mentors, we aim to create a ripple effect of empowered women who go on to empower others.”

Each year, the Academy selects a cohort of final-year female students in the marketing, communications, and related fields to participate in a series of practical workshops and one-on-one mentorship sessions. These cover essential topics such as:

CV writing and interview techniques



Career goal setting



Money management



Personal branding and workplace etiquette



Work-life balance and building a strong work ethic

The 2025 programme will feature six interactive modules from August to October, including The Power of Sisterhood, Money Matters and Unleash Your Brand. Mentors for this year’s cohort include some of South Africa’s most respected businesswomen, offering tailored guidance to help mentees navigate their early careers.

For the first time, an alumna has been appointed as a mentor. Ziyanda Mgengo, a 2024 graduate of the Academy and now a New Markets Account Executive at Salesforce, returns in 2025 to guide the next generation of women. Her appointment marks a milestone for the Academy and demonstrates the lasting impact of the programme.

VWV managing director, Shale Gama, says: “PWA has evolved into a programme that not only changes career trajectories but also builds lifelong networks. We’re incredibly proud of the resilience, growth, and determination we see in each year’s class.”

Media, alumni, and supporters will join the PWA team later this year for the Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony, where mentees will be recognised for their commitment to personal and professional growth.

For more information on Phakama Women’s Academy and to follow the Class of 2025 journey, visit our social media pages: