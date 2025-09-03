Precious Edward takes the reins at Independent Power Producers Office

The Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE) has announced the appointment of Precious Mmabakwena Edward, an experienced power generation executive, as the new Head of the Independent Power Producers Office (IPPO).

The appointment is effective from this month, with Edward adding some 20 years of experience in the sector to the office.

“She currently serves as the chief executive of Engie Kathu Solar Facility, one of the first multibillion-rand Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) projects successfully developed under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP),” the DEE said in a statement.

Exemplified leader

In this role, Edward oversaw the “stabilisation of operations and delivered strong returns for shareholders” as well as “exemplified the qualities of a servant leader, placing people at the centre of her leadership”.

“She has championed career development and skills growth for the workforce, created pathways for small businesses to participate in the energy value chain, and ensured that surrounding communities benefit through meaningful jobs, training, and enterprise opportunities.

“Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to shared prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable development in the regions where the facility operates,” the DEE said.

She also worked at Eskom, where she served as Head of Fuel Sourcing.

“(She) directed procurement strategies under tight governance controls, and as a Contracts Lead on the Medupi Power Station project, managing multi-billion-rand commercial and contractual frameworks.

“Ms Edward holds a B.Tech in electrical engineering, a master’s in business leadership (MBL) and an LLB (Bachelor of Law) degree. This unique combination of technical, business, and legal expertise equips her to navigate complex operational, financial, and governance challenges at the highest level,” the statement read.

Pivotal moment

The DEE explained that Edwards’ appointment comes at a “pivotal moment” for the IPPO as it marks 15 years since its establishment.

“Looking forward, the IPPO will be transformed into a more agile, efficient, and impactful institution that responds to modern energy challenges,” the statement said.

Furthermore, under her leadership, the office will:

Advance transformation and inclusivity by ensuring greater participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the energy sector



Drive local manufacturing and industrialisation opportunities, aligned with the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM)



Maximise socio-economic development benefits in future procurement rounds;



Introduce innovative procurement models that strengthen security of supply, affordability, and alignment with South Africa’s just energy transition priorities.

“Ms Edward is widely recognised for her principled, resilient, and values-driven leadership, having received numerous accolades throughout her career. Her appointment marks more than a change in leadership; it is a renewal of purpose.

“For the past 15 years, the IPPO has been the engine room powering South Africa’s entry into large-scale renewable energy procurement.

"Today, under her stewardship, we turn the page to a new chapter: one where the IPPO becomes not only a procurement office, but a catalyst for transformation, industrialisation, and socio-economic inclusion,” the department explained.

Her appointment is in line with the department’s Strategic Plan 2025–2030, which advances priorities including:

Achieving Universal Access to Electricity by 2030.



Promoting industrialisation and localisation.



Driving a just energy transition with jobs and skills at the centre.



Strengthening governance, efficiency, and accountability in energy procurement.

“As the department advances its Strategic Priorities of achieving universal access to electricity by 2030, accelerating localisation and manufacturing, and driving a just energy transition, Ms Edward’s leadership will be instrumental in steering the IPPO from being a pioneering institution into becoming a symbol of national renewal.

“Like a bridge built on strong foundations, her role will connect the lessons of the past to the opportunities of the future, ensuring that secure, affordable, and transformative energy continues to power South Africa’s development,” the statement concluded.