Nutrient-deficient soil linked to micronutrient deficiencies in women and children

A study has shown a significant link between nutrient-deficient soil and micronutrient deficiencies in women and children affecting cognition, immune function, growth and overall health.

The Indian study, published in the Journal Nature, analysed data from over 300,000 children, one million women and over 27 million soil tests. It focused on zinc- and iron levels and was the first study to examine the relationship between children’s nutritional status and soil mineral availability.

Results indicated that low soil zinc availability was associated with reduced height in women and childhood stunting, a condition due to chronic undernutrition leading to impaired brain development and heightened disease risk. Additionally, low soil iron availability was linked to higher rates of anaemia and reduced haemoglobin levels among women and children.

More than two billion people are believed to be micronutrient deficient, negatively impacting learning, motor skills and immune function, with effects lasting into adulthood. Experts suggest this figure is likely underestimated, affecting nearly half the global population.

Micronutrient deficiency, often termed "hidden hunger", occurs when the body lacks essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium and iodine which are crucial for growth and development.

The study underscores that micronutrients in soil play a critical role in the health of billions globally and are essential for plant growth, human nutrition and ecosystem stability. However, many populations face increased risks of mineral deficiencies due to over-farming and modern farming techniques which have resulted in nutrient-depleted soil.

Despite limited data, research shows that at least two-thirds of children and three-quarters of women in sub-Saharan Africa have at least one micronutrient deficiency.

Health expert Vanessa Ascencao emphasised that micronutrients, or trace minerals play a crucial role in chemical processes that occur in the body, impacting everything from immunity to mood to athletic performance. She added that they also support the absorption of vitamins and macro-minerals in the body.

