    Newsroom blueprint to combat AI and fake news published ahead of US elections

    4 Nov 2024
    4 Nov 2024
    A handbook, Election Interference and Information Integrity: a Newsroom Blueprint, has been published ahead of US elections as a practical and critical resource for newsrooms worldwide as journalists, commentators and bloggers continue to battle fake news.
    Source: © 123rf A handbook has been published ahead of the US elections as a resource for newsrooms worldwide to battle fake news
    Source: © 123rf 123rf A handbook has been published ahead of the US elections as a resource for newsrooms worldwide to battle fake news

    The handbook addresses the increasing difficulty newsrooms face in verifying information in a polarised media landscape. Media experts provide background on what to look out for when analysing content as well as signpost to AI-powered tools to help fact check and dispel fake news.

    The US elections take place tomorrow, Tuesday 5 November 2024.

    The newsroom blueprint offers comprehensive guidelines and speedy checklists to help media professionals accurately cover elections, in a bid to strengthen the integrity of electoral reporting across the globe.

    Released by The Rundown Studio, in collaboration with world-recognised intelligence expert Candyce Kelshall the interactive online handbook was developed by global news anchor Zain Verjee and product and design lead Thomas Brasington, co-founders of The Rundown Studio and the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies Vancouver.

    In it, Kelshall outlines strategies drawn from intelligence agencies to counter misinformation effectively, emphasising structured analysis, information assessment techniques and strict verification protocols.

    Unprecedented levels of AI-generated content

    Newsrooms around the world are battling unprecedented levels of AI-generated content, however, they do not yet have the tools and apparatus to counter it.

    "In an age where the very nature of truth is under attack, journalists must embrace critical and structured thinking akin to intelligence experts," said Candyce Kelshall executive chair, the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies Vancouver who specialises in intelligence analysis and tradecraft.

    "Our goal is to transform newsrooms into trusted guardians of truth, ensuring that the public receives accurate and reliable information vital for democracy.

    “In a true democracy, we all deserve access to fair and truthful news, so we can make informed decisions about our futures".

    A vital tool

    The Rundown Studio co-founder and former CNN anchor Zain Verjee says “We are committed to advancing media trust through innovation and collaboration.

    "The handbook is a vital tool amid escalating threats posed by AI-manipulated content to equip journalists with the skills needed to navigate this complex landscape.”

    By adopting these information assessment best practices, newsrooms can rebuild audience trust and ensure the reliability of their election coverage.

    Rundown co-founder Thomas Brasington adds “Our tools demonstrate how AI can handle the time-consuming aspects of communications work, freeing professionals to focus on strategy and creativity.”

    Download the handbook here.

