    New Human8 report reveals how South Africans are reframing identity in 2026

    Human8, a leading marketing insight consultancy has released its 2026 'What Matters' trend report. Building on six years of exploring what matters to people, the report explores eight trends shaping consumers today and their expectations towards brands.
    Issued by Human8
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    The 2026 trend report, titled ‘Recalibrating identities’, highlights how identities are evolving, not just as surface-level shifts, but as expressions of deeper human needs for meaning, connection, recognition and empowerment.

    Human8’s research, conducted with more than 13,000 consumers across 16 markets, including 800 South African respondents, reveals a world defined by contrasts. In South Africa:

    • 62% feel happy and satisfied with their lives, yet trust in institutions remains low (40%)
    • 90% believe technology can make life easier and 63% say AI is having a positive impact on their daily lives
    • While 62% worry the human touch will be lost as AI advances and 56% worry about its impact on society

    Within this context ‘Recalibrating identities’ explores how people in South Africa and globally are redefining belonging, visibility and authenticity.

    According to Marlé Mans, senior research team director at Human8 South Africa: “This is not just a trend report; it is a story about what truly matters. Rooted in deep human understanding, revealing profound human truths that transcend surface-level change to uncover our intrinsic need for meaning, connection, recognition and empowerment.”

    Human8’s 2026 trend research identified eight key consumer trends. Here are a few highlights from the South African market:

    • Human pride – the revaluation of being human in an AI-powered world, with 81% of South Africans believing human creativity, craft and imperfection will always matter more than what machines can generate.

    • Shouting economy – the idea the brands and creators are becoming louder and bolder, with 70% of consumers saying only loud, bold voices get noticed and quiet, subtle messages are lost.

    • Hyper blanding – how hyper-connected global culture and AI are accelerating sameness, pushing styles and ideas into the mainstream faster, with in South Africa, 57% agreeing from the clothes they wear to the content they consume; everything is starting to feel the same.

    As people recalibrate their identities Human8’s What Matters report shows brands how to remain relevant, trusted and culturally connected.” added Mans.

    More information and the full report are available via https://www.wearehuman8.com/reports/2026-what-matters-trend-report/

    Human8
    South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
