Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Junior Admin Assistant Cape Town
- Customer Service - UK Company Work From Home
- Freelance Relocation Consultant Cape Town
Monarch sells out phases fast, with Phase 3 debut
“We initially planned to launch the first of three phases last year, with the remaining two set for 2025, but due to overwhelming demand in the first two phases, we are launching the third and final phase this Friday,” explained Nadine Pretorius, chief executive officer of Only Realty Forge.
“It’s phenomenal and this level of interest confirms that high-quality, well-located developments like Monarch are exactly what investors are looking for.”
Positioned as one of the fastest-selling developments in the Western Cape, Monarch is located in the high-growth Tygervalley precinct, offering a mix of modern design studio and 2 bedroom apartments, affordability, and prime location.
The Western Cape has cemented its status as a prime real estate hub, with property prices surging 39% between 2019 and 2023. Monarch’s rapid sales reflect this trend, as buyers seek value in Cape Town’s sought-after northern suburbs—offering urban convenience without the CBD price tag.
Developed by WCB Property Developers, the success of this development has strengthened its partnership with Only Realty Forge, paving the way for more high-demand projects in the pipeline.
WCB continues to go from strength to strength, with an impressive pipeline of upcoming developments. We are proud to announce the recent transfer of the most iconic property in Tygervalley — a milestone that marks just the beginning of our exciting plans ahead," said chief executive officer Wesley Beneke.
Grant Smee, chief executive officer of Only Realty Property Group, noted, “This development is a testament to the success of our partnership with Nadine Pretorius of Forge. Since Only Realty partnered with Forge, the development wing of the company has been soaring, taking on the Western Cape, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape."
Why choose Monarch apartments?
Phase 3 is the last chance to become part of the Monarch community. Reasons for the high demand include:
Investor-friendly pricing: R5,000 reservation deposit, no transfer duties, and strong rental appeal.
Strategic location: Easy access to Tygervalley Mall, Willowbridge Mall, and Majik Forest, with quick routes to Cape Town’s CBD.
Modern designs: A range of studio to two-bedroom units, thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience.
Top-tier amenities: High-speed fibre internet, lift access, private balconies/gardens, built-in braais, and optional backup power solutions.
Security: Biometric access, 24/7 security, CCTV monitoring, and perimeter fencing for ultimate peace of mind.