Monarch sells out phases fast, with Phase 3 debut

Cape Town’s real-estate sector is thriving, and the swift sell-out of Monarch, a luxury sectional-title development in Tygervalley, is clear evidence. With Phase 1 selling 100 units in just three weeks and Phase 2 already 90% sold, developers have fast-tracked the launch of Phase 3, which officially opens for sales tomorrow, Friday, 14 February 2025.

Source: Supplied.

“We initially planned to launch the first of three phases last year, with the remaining two set for 2025, but due to overwhelming demand in the first two phases, we are launching the third and final phase this Friday,” explained Nadine Pretorius, chief executive officer of Only Realty Forge.

“It’s phenomenal and this level of interest confirms that high-quality, well-located developments like Monarch are exactly what investors are looking for.”

Positioned as one of the fastest-selling developments in the Western Cape, Monarch is located in the high-growth Tygervalley precinct, offering a mix of modern design studio and 2 bedroom apartments, affordability, and prime location.

The Western Cape has cemented its status as a prime real estate hub, with property prices surging 39% between 2019 and 2023. Monarch’s rapid sales reflect this trend, as buyers seek value in Cape Town’s sought-after northern suburbs—offering urban convenience without the CBD price tag.

Developed by WCB Property Developers, the success of this development has strengthened its partnership with Only Realty Forge, paving the way for more high-demand projects in the pipeline.

WCB continues to go from strength to strength, with an impressive pipeline of upcoming developments. We are proud to announce the recent transfer of the most iconic property in Tygervalley — a milestone that marks just the beginning of our exciting plans ahead," said chief executive officer Wesley Beneke.

Grant Smee, chief executive officer of Only Realty Property Group, noted, “This development is a testament to the success of our partnership with Nadine Pretorius of Forge. Since Only Realty partnered with Forge, the development wing of the company has been soaring, taking on the Western Cape, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape."

Why choose Monarch apartments?

Phase 3 is the last chance to become part of the Monarch community. Reasons for the high demand include: