Long weekend for Cape Winelands and Overberg schools

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts will remain closed on Friday, 12 July 2024, the Western Cape Education Department has announced. All schools in the other districts will be open tomorrow as expected.

This means that schools in the Cape Town metro districts, the West Coast Education District, and the Eden and Central Karoo Education District, will be open tomorrow, unless approval has been granted by the Head of Department to specific individual schools to remain closed.

In the statement, Minister of Education Western Cape, David Maynier explained that this decision is based on the interests of learner and teacher safety in the Overberg and Cape Winelands Education Districts, particularly with regard to travelling to and from schools. Extensive rainfall has caused widespread damage to roads and flooding, affecting school transport routes. A number of schools have also reported flood damage to their premises.

These schools will reopen on Monday, 15 July 2024, unless communicated otherwise.

Parents can use the “Find my School” search finder to confirm if their school falls under these two districts: https://wcedemis.westerncape.gov.za/wced/findaschool.html

"217 schools across the province have now reported some form of damage to school infrastructure or disruption," said Maynier. "Last night’s heavy rains and strong winds unfortunately contributed towards this figure. 86 cases are regarded as serious and require our attention. Our infrastructure teams are addressing these cases as fast as possible. I am grateful for their continued commitment in these adverse conditions."