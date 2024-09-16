Kazang launches multi-faceted rewards platform for merchants

Kazang, a prepaid value-added services (VAS) and card acquiring business within JSE-listed fintech Lesaka Technologies, has launched the multi-faceted Kazang Rewards platform.

Image supplied

The platform enables Kazang merchants to earn rewards for completing tasks for partners such as FMCG brands, wholesalers and companies providing prepaid services like airtime and data. These tasks include completing surveys, and achieving sales targets for particular products.

Kazang operates a network of around 90,000 VAS terminals processing around 3 million transactions daily at micro merchants nationwide. This vast, engaged community of merchants uses the terminals to sell services such as prepaid electricity, prepaid airtime and data, DSTV subscriptions, bill payments and gaming vouchers.

About 50,000 of these VAS terminals are also enabled to accept card payments. Merchants can use funds from a wallet associated with the terminal to pay around 600 FMCG suppliers. Now, merchants can also easily access rewards in rand value, offers and incentives through the VAS terminal interface.

Brands can influence merchant behaviour across the country or focus on specific subgroups relevant to their objectives. They can gain valuable insights into vendor behaviour, allowing for more targeted content, increased engagement and wider reach.

Jonathan Thomson, head of merchant product at Kazang, says: “For brand partners, Kazang Rewards is a multi-faceted platform that boosts merchandising, enhances point of sale marketing, incentivises selling behaviors, serves as an advertising platform and communication hub, and provides a wealth of auditable analytics insight. Equally importantly, our merchant community benefits from access to personalised rewards, offers, deals and discounts that help them grow their business and become more profitable. With Kazang Rewards, vendors form part of a thriving community built on shared success and mutual growth.”