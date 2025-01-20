Unlock R10m in funding: Transform your business or community project with Lesaka

In an exciting announcement, Lesaka is thrilled to extend the deadline for submitting innovative proposals for its BEE, CSI, Enterprise, or Supplier Development initiatives to 31 January 2025. This is your golden opportunity to access a share of R10m in funding that could breathe new life into your business or community project.

Cingani High School

As Lesaka embarks on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey, we are committed to raising awareness and supporting initiatives that align with these principles. Many of you may already be engaging in activities that fall under the ESG umbrella, even if you use different terminology. We aim to illuminate these connections, helping you see how your efforts contribute to broader societal goals.

Manala Equities

Understanding the Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, ensure your business meets the following criteria:

It qualifies as either an Exempted Micro Enterprise (EME) or a Qualifying Small Enterprise (QSE) .



or a . At least 51% of your business must be black-owned.



of your business must be black-owned. Your business holds a BEE Level 1-2, or Level 1-3 if you're in the transport sector.

Lesaka’s mission is to create a meaningful impact in the communities we serve through our Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) initiatives. Last financial year, we proudly supported 31 organisations with targeted donations exceeding R10m, demonstrating our commitment to fostering growth and development.

Spotlight on successful initiatives

Lebz Café: Revitalised a struggling coffee shop in a township, providing funds for essential resources like rental space, stock, uniforms, and marketing, which helped the young entrepreneur thrive post-Covid-19.



Revitalised a struggling coffee shop in a township, providing funds for essential resources like rental space, stock, uniforms, and marketing, which helped the young entrepreneur thrive post-Covid-19. Stokfella: Enhanced this innovative digital platform that modernises traditional stokvels, creating six new permanent jobs through our funding that supported the development of a Sellers and Retailers Portal.



Enhanced this innovative digital platform that modernises traditional stokvels, creating through our funding that supported the development of a Sellers and Retailers Portal. Chat Inc: Our investment in a WhatsApp chatbot flEX, a customer and employee engagement platform, resulted in the creation of three new permanent jobs and offered businesses automation and CRM solutions.



Our investment in a WhatsApp chatbot flEX, a customer and employee engagement platform, resulted in the creation of and offered businesses automation and CRM solutions. Cingani High School: We funded a prefabricated classroom and donated laptops and projectors to this Eastern Cape school, which serves 1500 learners and achieved a 92% pass rate despite financial hardships. As a result of our donation, the school has introduced Information Technology as a subject.



We funded a prefabricated classroom and donated laptops and projectors to this Eastern Cape school, which serves and achieved a despite financial hardships. As a result of our donation, the school has introduced Information Technology as a subject. Full Circle: This recycling initiative received funds to purchase weatherproof trucks, promoting environmental sustainability and creating two permanent jobs .



This recycling initiative received funds to purchase weatherproof trucks, promoting environmental sustainability and creating . Disaster Relief Fund: Established to support communities affected by natural disasters, our donations provided essential supplies like food and blankets, aiding recovery and economic stability.

Empowering informal businesses

In our commitment to fostering growth, we are also extending this funding opportunity to informal businesses. Lesaka Technologies is here to assist entrepreneurs in properly registering their businesses, paving the way for sustainable success. This step is crucial for accessing funding and for ensuring long-term viability.

Join us in making a difference!

This extended funding window is a call to action for entrepreneurs and community leaders to innovate and uplift their surroundings. By participating, you join a community of like-minded individuals who are changemakers and are making a lasting impact.

Lesaka is eager to collaborate with you on your journey toward success. Don't miss this chance to turn your vision into reality. Apply TODAY and let us help you drive transformative change. Visit Lesaka Technologies BEE to learn more and submit your proposal. Together, we can build a brighter future for all, fuelled by innovation and community spirit.



