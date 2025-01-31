ITFFA and Africa’s Eden unite to amplify sustainable tourism across Africa

In a landmark partnership, the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) has joined forces with Africa’s Eden, a registered non-prot organisation based in Botswana, to expand the collective impact on sustainable tourism and conservation across the continent. This collaboration underscores their commitment to showcasing Africa as a premier global film production destination while driving initiatives supporting local economies, communities, and conservation eorts.

The partnership between the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) and Africa’s Eden holds immense value for the film industry by merging the power of storytelling with the promotion of sustainable tourism. Through Africa’s Eden’s extensive network of over 400 member properties, activities and tour operators, filmmakers gain unparalleled access to unique and often unexplored African locations, enabling the creation of compelling content that highlights the region’s natural and cultural beauty.

This collaboration advocates for sustainable filmmaking practices, aligning with global trends and setting new industry standards. Additionally, it serves as a platform to amplify authentic African stories on the global stage, driving economic impact through film tourism while nurturing local talent through workshops and training opportunities. By embracing digital storytelling and innovative technologies, the partnership also catalyses fresh approaches to showcasing Africa’s narratives, strengthening the entire filmmaking value chain from production to distribution.

Sustainability lies at the heart of this partnership. Both organisations aim to promote responsible travel that not only celebrates Africa’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures but also invests in the region’s people and ecosystems.

The ITFFA, in its seventh year of operations, has been a driving force in promoting sustainable practices within the tourism and film industries. Through meaningful collaborations with the likes of Africa’s Eden and the Sustainable Tourism Partnership Program (STPP), ITFFA has consistently worked to raise awareness of conservation eorts and inspire responsible travel.

Harnessing the power of storytelling

This partnership will leverage the power of digital narratives to elevate Africa’s voice on the global tourism stage. By combining their resources and expertise, ITFFA and Africa’s Eden aim to create impactful stories that highlight sustainability and conservation eorts, while showcasing Africa as a destination that welcomes domestic, regional, and international travellers alike.

As part of the partnership’s launch, ITFFA’s James Byrne will deliver a keynote speech in Livingstone, Zambia during the closing workshop as part of the Africa’s Eden Travel Show - Africa Edition 2025. The address will present impact reports and an economic stimulation assessment, further underscoring the value of sustainable tourism practices in creating lasting change.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Africa’s Eden to advance our shared goals of sustainability and conservation. Together, we will amplify Africa’s story and inspire the world to embrace responsible tourism practices that protect the very essence of what makes our continent extraordinary.” - James Byrne, founder of ITFFA and a leading voice in South Africa’s film industry.

A new era for African tourism

This partnership marks a new chapter in African tourism, one where collaboration, conservation, and innovation pave the way for a sustainable future. ITFFA and Africa’s Eden invite stakeholders and travellers alike to join them on this journey, celebrating Africa’s unique beauty while safeguarding it for generations to come.



