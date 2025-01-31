Tourism Hospitality
    City Lodge Hotels’ Chef Trevor Boyd to shape SA’s competition landscape

    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    31 Jan 2025
    31 Jan 2025
    City Lodge Hotels congratulates Chef Trevor Boyd, general manager: food and beverage operations, on his appointment as chairman of the SA Chefs Association’s Competition Committee. This newly formed committee aims to enhance and promote professional culinary competitions in South Africa.
    Trevor Boyd
    Trevor Boyd

    Trevor’s passion for competitions spans over 25 years, shaping his journey as a chef in the roles of contestant, judge, and supporter. He was a member of Team South Africa, competing at the IKA Culinary Olympics on three occasions and achieving gold and silver medals, and also served as team manager at the most recent Olympics.

    Reflecting on the significance of his appointment, Trevor says: “Culinary competitions have been a big part of my life, and this role enables me to give back to the Association all that I’ve learned over the years. It’s exciting to bring new energy to the competition arena in South Africa, develop innovative events, and reignite the love for competitions within the industry.”

    He adds, “Since the pandemic, it’s been tricky to restart competitions due to sponsorship challenges, but they remain important for spotlighting talent and developing young chefs. These events need to be enriching, educational, and enjoyable for everyone involved, and my goal is to encourage new chefs to participate, uplift judging standards, and ensure meaningful wins that set contestants up to become champions.”

    In his role at City Lodge Hotels, Trevor is eager to inspire and help train the talented chefs and cooks within the group to participate in more competitions. He recognises the potential of staff talent across the group’s 58 hotels – all of which offer a full food and beverage service of breakfast, lunch, and dinner – and is committed to helping them refine their skills in competition.

    James Khoza (past president SA Chefs), Zuki Jantjies (CLH divisional director sales and marketing), and Trevor Boyd (CLH GM F&B operations)
    James Khoza (past president SA Chefs), Zuki Jantjies (CLH divisional director sales and marketing), and Trevor Boyd (CLH GM F&B operations)

    Trevor’s illustrious culinary journey began aboard Rovos Rail after completing his National Diploma in Catering Management at Wits Technikon. His career spans executive roles at several top five-star establishments and he has also showcased his leadership as Culinary Quality Assurance Manager at HTA School of Culinary Art. Inducted into the Academy of Chefs in 2019, he continues to inspire and shape the future of the culinary industry.

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, adds: “This appointment brings a great opportunity for Trevor’s personal and professional growth and learning, and is also a wonderful platform for City Lodge Hotels to be seen and recognised as a significant player in the hospitality sector. It is a wonderful platform for the growth and exposure of young and upcoming chefs across South Africa, affording them a great opportunity to participate in global competitions in the future. Well done, Chef - you are a great inspiration to all of us!”

    City Lodge Hotels
