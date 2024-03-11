Is your in-house creative studio future proof?

In-house creative studios are fast becoming the way of the future. According to the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), two-thirds of major multinationals have an in-house agency and a further 21% are considering establishing one.

Deon Kruger, the Managing Director of OutsideIn, a leading specialist in the establishment and management of in-house creative studios, has observed a significant change in how brands approach their creative needs. According to research conducted by the WFA and The Observatory International in 2023, a remarkable 66% of brands now have in-house agencies, with an additional 21% considering the move. This shift is driven by the competitive nature of the market, where successful brands must continuously innovate, adapt, and connect with their customers. “To maintain a competitive edge, brands are turning inward, towards their in-house creative studios, as a strategic solution,” says Kruger.

OutsideIn recognises this trend and offers a unique approach to assist brands in establishing and managing their in-house creative teams. With three decades of industry experience, OutsideIn has developed an approach that empowers clients to benefit from a high-performance in-house creative studio. The company stands out by delivering expertise, efficiency, and value for money. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, cutting-edge software, and the power of AI, OutsideIn’s embedded teams operate with unparalleled precision. They seamlessly integrate into an organisation's culture, ensuring a smooth transition and maximum impact from day one.

The advantages of having specialists managing in-house agencies are substantial. Research shows that internal studios are 83% more cost-effective, 76% more agile, and offer 59% better integration and increased knowledge. These statistics highlight the compelling benefits that brands can enjoy by making the leap to an in-house creative team.

However, many in-house studios fail due to a lack of experience in managing creative output. This is where OutsideIn excels. Their approach goes beyond cost savings and efficiency; it focuses on delivering tailored solutions that align with unique business requirements. Whether it's agile teams working directly from the client's offices or virtual solutions that ensure business continuity, OutsideIn covers every step of the process. Their in-house creative studios are designed to be scalable and adaptable, working closely with marketing teams to produce high-quality work at scale. From design to multi-channel digital executions to seamlessly integrating AI into social media strategies, OutsideIn's multidisciplinary teams deliver results that resonate with the audience.

Collaboration is at the heart of OutsideIn's approach. By fostering strong communication within their teams, with marketing teams, and external agencies, they optimise workflow to ensure projects are delivered on time, every time. If you're considering setting up an in-house creative studio or if you already have one in place, OutsideIn can help you maximise its potential.