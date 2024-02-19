Industries

    IMF reaches $1.3bn agreement with Ivory Coast for resilience, sustainability facility

    By Portia Crowe
    19 Feb 2024
    19 Feb 2024
    The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it had reached a staff level agreement with Ivory Coast for a $1.3bn programme to fight climate change supported by the fund's Resilience and Sustainability Facility.
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, 4 September 2018. Reuters/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, 4 September 2018. Reuters/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

    Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, is exposed and vulnerable to climate change, the IMF said in a statement.

    "Rising temperatures, rainfall disruptions, flooding, rising sea levels and coastal erosion are major challenges and represent recurring risks for resilient, sustainable and inclusive economic growth," the fund said.

    Ghana's Cocobod to use $200m World Bank loan for cocoa farm rehabilitation
    Ghana's Cocobod to use $200m World Bank loan for cocoa farm rehabilitation

      7 hours

    The reform measures between 2024 and 2026 will support Ivory Coast's actions to strengthen climate change adaptation and mitigation, particularly in the areas of agriculture, transport, infrastructure and public financial management.

    The agreement will be submitted to the fund's executive board for approval in the coming weeks, the statement said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reporting by Portia Crowe; editing by Leslie Adler and Josie Kao

