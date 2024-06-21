Industries

    IMF approves over $900m to support Tanzania budget, climate change fight

    By Kanishka Singh
    21 Jun 2024
    21 Jun 2024
    The IMF said on Thursday its executive board approved funding for Tanzania of $786.2m to help tackle climate change while also completing a separate review allowing for the disbursement of $149.4m for budget support.
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, as IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde meets with Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, 4 September 2018. Reuters/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, as IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde meets with Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, 4 September 2018. Reuters/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

    Tanzanian authorities are committed to continue implementing reforms to preserve macro-financial stability, strengthen economic recovery, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement.

    In the last three years, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has undertaken various economic reforms with ambitions to return the country's economic growth to the pre-pandemic real gross domestic product growth rate of 6% to 7%.

    Tanzania's economic reform programme remained strong, the IMF said, adding that economic growth rebounded in 2023 after slowing down in 2022.

    "The current account deficit is narrowing, reflecting fiscal consolidation, easing commodity prices, and tight external financing conditions," the IMF said.

    SA's climate grant funding from developing countries doubles to $676m
    SA's climate grant funding from developing countries doubles to $676m

      20 Oct 2023

    While economic recovery is expected to gain momentum going forward, the IMF noted that it faced headwinds from an "unfavorable global economic environment".

    Tanzania's economy, which relies on tourism, mining, agriculture and manufacturing, has remained resilient in the face of back-to-back extreme weather events and climate change, driven by a surge in the services sector, according to the World Bank.

    The economy is forecast to accelerate to 5.4% this calendar year, up from 5.1% in 2023, minister of state in the president's Office for Planning and Investment Kitila Mkumbo said last week.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Kanishka Singh

    Reporting by Kanishka Singh; editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

