Global Black Impact Summit celebrates Black excellence in sports and fashion

The power of Black excellence in sports and fashion came to the fore during two panel discussions at the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024 - held in Dubai on 27 February 2024. Speakers emphasized how these industries strengthen communities’ worldwide as well as the importance of inclusion and diversity.

The sports panel, moderated by Alycia Powell, founder of Champions for Impact, emphasized the role of Black athletes in driving societal change while uniting communities worldwide.

Speaking on the panel, Amadou Gallo Fall, president of the Basketball Africa League, highlighted the transformative potential of sports, stating, "Sport has always been a space to convey ideas to change the world." Fall emphasized the importance of leveraging sports to benefit communities and empower youth, citing examples like Luol Deng's basketball federation in Africa, which creates jobs, infrastructure, and entertainment opportunities.

Echoing these remarks, Sara Rehane, founder of Africa FC, stressed the significance of amplifying the success stories of African football players, noting figures like Didier Drogba, who used their platform to advocate for peace and unity.

Meanwhile, in the fashion panel - moderated by Mayowa Adegoke, international journalist and speaker - speakers discussed the importance of representation and entrepreneurship in the fashion industry.

Jefferson Osey, co-founder and CEO of Daily Paper, highlighted the connection between clothing and identity, stating, "Clothing affects representation, and what you like is connected to who you are as a person." Osey underscored the importance of creating platforms for Black voices and leaving a legacy for future generations.

Additionally, Thando Magumise, founder of Ntombi Couture Dubai, emphasized the business aspect of fashion, urging entrepreneurs to take their ventures seriously and protect their intellectual property from the start. Magumise also stressed the role of fashion in identity and heritage, advocating for the creation of Black-owned businesses to address issues of diversity and wealth distribution.

Both panels highlighted the significant contributions of Black individuals in sports and fashion, not only as athletes and designers but also as agents of change within their communities and beyond.