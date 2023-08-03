Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business ScienceG&G AdvocacyOxford University PressThink Digital AcademyNorth-West University (NWU)Adopt-a-SchoolCornerstone InstituteEduvosRed & YellowJNPRWits PlusBataKefilwe TselaPert IndustrialsRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gibs and CETA sign an MoU to boost skills in the construction and built-environment sector

    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    18 Mar 2024
    18 Mar 2024
    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institution of Business Science (Gibs) and Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration and strengthen the South African construction and built-environment sector. Both parties commit to sharing subject matter expertise, enhancing the global competitiveness and economic sustainability of the South African construction sector.
    Gibs and CETA sign an MoU to boost skills in the construction and built-environment sector

    Under the terms of the MoU, signed on 1 May 2024, Gibs will design and deliver specialised learning programmes tailored to the needs of professionals within the construction sector. These programmes will span from entrepreneurial development to executive leadership development programmes, and engage in thought-leadership, research, and skills planning. The parties will further collaborate on developing case study material related to corporate strategy, innovation, leadership, governance, and ethics.

    Speaking at the signing ceremony, Professor Morris Mthombeni, dean of Gibs, highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating: "This marks a momentous occasion for us. Collaborative partnerships with institutions such as CETA hold immense value as they enable us to collectively develop innovative solutions for the skills challenges facing our nation.”

    CETA, with its aim to provide skills development services to the construction sector and implement the objectives of the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS III), plays a crucial role in ensuring that the construction sector is equipped with the critical and scarce skills necessary for economic sustainability and global competitiveness.

    “Gibs is proud to be a partner in helping CETA fulfil its mandate, we are committed to fostering a collaborative environment that seeks to contribute to the long-term development and competitiveness of the construction sector on a national and global scale," Prof Mthombeni added.

    Danny Masimene, a member of the CETA Accounting Authority and the president of the Black Business Council in the Built Environment, represented the CETA at the ceremony alongside Molebogeng Thobela, executive manager: Strategic Support at the CETA. He mentioned that quality training is required in the industry, thus partnerships with institutions of higher learning are key to achieving that goal. Masimene closed his address by appreciating the partnership with Gibs and elaborating on the mandate which is “to bridge the skills gap and transform the construction industry”.

    This partnership shows a joint commitment to improve skills in construction and the environment. Gibs and CETA together aim to boost skills, encouraging new ideas and long-term sustainability for a stronger industry future, especially in Africa.

    Read more: GIBS, Morris Mthombeni, CETA
    NextOptions
    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.

    Related

    Gibs Festival of Ideas: Shaping a world of change
    Gordon Institute of Business ScienceGibs Festival of Ideas: Shaping a world of change
    Source: © SAB The South African Breweries (SAB) and the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) have forged a learning and development partnership
    SAB announces partnership with GIBS to drive knowledge and innovation
    3 Aug 2023
    Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement
    Gibs earns Level 4 Positive Impact Rating from UN PRME Global Forum
    Gordon Institute of Business ScienceGibs earns Level 4 Positive Impact Rating from UN PRME Global Forum
    Apply for the Social Entrepreneurship Programme to drive sustainable business change
    Gordon Institute of Business ScienceApply for the Social Entrepreneurship Programme to drive sustainable business change
    From silence to strength: Amplifying the voices of young South Africans
    Gordon Institute of Business ScienceFrom silence to strength: Amplifying the voices of young South Africans
    DHL Express SSA and Gibs Centre for African Management and Markets sign an MOU
    Gordon Institute of Business ScienceDHL Express SSA and Gibs Centre for African Management and Markets sign an MOU
    Gibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings
    Gordon Institute of Business ScienceGibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz