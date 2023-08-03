Gibs and CETA sign an MoU to boost skills in the construction and built-environment sector

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institution of Business Science (Gibs) and Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration and strengthen the South African construction and built-environment sector. Both parties commit to sharing subject matter expertise, enhancing the global competitiveness and economic sustainability of the South African construction sector.

Under the terms of the MoU, signed on 1 May 2024, Gibs will design and deliver specialised learning programmes tailored to the needs of professionals within the construction sector. These programmes will span from entrepreneurial development to executive leadership development programmes, and engage in thought-leadership, research, and skills planning. The parties will further collaborate on developing case study material related to corporate strategy, innovation, leadership, governance, and ethics.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Professor Morris Mthombeni, dean of Gibs, highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating: "This marks a momentous occasion for us. Collaborative partnerships with institutions such as CETA hold immense value as they enable us to collectively develop innovative solutions for the skills challenges facing our nation.”

CETA, with its aim to provide skills development services to the construction sector and implement the objectives of the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS III), plays a crucial role in ensuring that the construction sector is equipped with the critical and scarce skills necessary for economic sustainability and global competitiveness.

“Gibs is proud to be a partner in helping CETA fulfil its mandate, we are committed to fostering a collaborative environment that seeks to contribute to the long-term development and competitiveness of the construction sector on a national and global scale," Prof Mthombeni added.

Danny Masimene, a member of the CETA Accounting Authority and the president of the Black Business Council in the Built Environment, represented the CETA at the ceremony alongside Molebogeng Thobela, executive manager: Strategic Support at the CETA. He mentioned that quality training is required in the industry, thus partnerships with institutions of higher learning are key to achieving that goal. Masimene closed his address by appreciating the partnership with Gibs and elaborating on the mandate which is “to bridge the skills gap and transform the construction industry”.

This partnership shows a joint commitment to improve skills in construction and the environment. Gibs and CETA together aim to boost skills, encouraging new ideas and long-term sustainability for a stronger industry future, especially in Africa.